‘Bring Liquor’: Sam Pittman Drops Hilarious Quote Ahead Of The Cincy Game

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman thinks preparing for a game is similar to preparing for a party.

The 19th-ranked Razorbacks will play the 23rd-ranked Bearcats this Saturday afternoon, and expectations are very high in Fayetteville just days out from the season starting.

How is Pittman preparing to play a team that made the CFP last season? Well, he thinks you simply have to figure out if Cincy is bringing booze or ice tea to the party Saturday.

Sam Pittman previews the Arkansas/Cincy game. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

“I think the first couple series are going to be really important to figure out what they’re bringing to the party, you know. Some guys bring ice tea and some guys bring liquor. You just gotta figure out what they’re bringing,” Pittman told

“Go into a two minute offense and you’ll figure out what kind of party you’re going to on the first play,” Pittman further expanded.

"Some guys bring iced tea, and some guys bring liquor. You just gotta figure out what they’re bringing.”



Arkansas HC Sam Pittman on figuring out their game plan vs. Cincinnati 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jytzjnjupN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2022

I’ve never once heard a coach refer to the two minute drill as a party, but I’m here for it. It seems like bringing liquor means you’re going to get out of control and hang 50 points on a team.

Bringing ice tea to a party is a pretty tame choice. That would seem to be what a team does when they’re not explosive.

Of course, it’s impossible to know for sure because we’ve never heard a coach talk like this before.

Will Arkansas crush Cincy? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Also, Is Sam Pittman preparing to get the season started or is he hosting Cincy players for a BBQ?

Given the casual tone of his voice, it’s kind of hard to tell. He’s talking like he’s planning a quick grocery run.

In reality, the Razorbacks open against a ranked opponent, and fans of the SEC West program are expecting Pittman’s squad to absolutely demolish Luke Fickell and company.

Sam Pittman talks about liquor and ice tea when previewing the Arkansas/Cincy game. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

We’ll find out whether or not Cincy is bringing some hard liquor or simply some ice tea against Arkansas at 3:30 EST this Saturday. It’s going to be a fun one.