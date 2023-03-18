Sam Neill Gives Health Update After Fans Concerns

Videos by OutKick

Actor Sam Neill wants everyone to know that he is doing alright.

The Jurassic Park veteran took to Instagram to give fans an update regarding his blood cancer battle after rumors began swirling that he had taken a turn for the worst.

NEILL WAS DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER LAST YEAR

I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months , which feels really good. And I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work. I’m very happy to be going back to work,” the 75-year-old actor said.

Neill will be acting alongside Anette Benning in the upcoming limited series “Apples Never Fall.”

Neill was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last March, resulting in the “ferocious” stage 3 blood cancer he’s currently fighting. Fortunately however, he says that the cancer is now in remission and he’s looking to defeat it just as he was able to escape T-Rex’s chasing him in Jurassic Park.

Sam Neill (Photo by Tim Whitby/WireImage)

In the video, Neill thanked fans for their concerns, but also encouraged them to not worry about the negative things such as his diagnosis.

“Let’s not worry too much about ‘all that’ because I’m fine. Okay.”

Still however, concerns regarding Neill’s health only rose on Friday after he acknowledged the cancer in the opening chapter of his forthcoming memoir.

“The thing is, I’m crook. Possibly dying… I may have to speed this up,” Sam writes in the book.

Whether it’s escaping raptors in Jurassic Park or hiding in the ocean in The Hunt For Red October, Neill knows that his fans were with him then and will continue to be throughout his cancer battle.