Sam Houston/FIU Attendance Was Hilariously Pathetic: PHOTO

Videos by OutKick

Almost nobody showed up to watch Sam Houston and FIU battle it out Wednesday night in Texas.

The Bearkats entered the night 0-6 and FIU entered the contest with a 3-4 record. It’s hard to celebrate a 3-4 record, but compared to Sam Houston, the Panthers are elite.

Turns out fans don’t really want to show up to watch two teams with a combined 3-10 record play in Huntsville, Texas on a Wednesday night.

Almost nobody showed up to watch FIU and Sam Houston play Wednesday night in Huntsville. A viral photo shows the stands practically empty. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FIU/Sam Houston game draws horrible attendance.

A photo that went viral before the game started showed almost nobody in the stands. For context, Elliott T. Bowers Stadium seats roughly 14,000 people.

I think there’s about three or four people on one side of the field in the photo below. Take a look, and fire away with your best roasts of it to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Attendance didn’t pick up as the Panthers beat the Bearkats in double OT 33-27. A video from late in the game shows there was still almost nobody in attendance down the stretch.

Sure, there were some butts in seats, but still space everywhere.

Tush push touchdown on a do-or-die 4th and goal. FIU extends it to double overtime. pic.twitter.com/FBs9tbuwoI — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) October 19, 2023

This is a brutally tough look for Sam Houston and Bearkats fans. I’m pretty sure I could draw a bigger crowd just opining on a random street corner in America.

Judging from the messages the OutKick faithful send to me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, we’d definitely have more passion than whatever fans saw Wednesday night.

I’ll be at my favorite spot in Washington D.C. Saturday for the games – the beloved bar Dirty Water – and there’s a very real chance there’s more people in attendance than the amount of people at the FIU/Sam Houston game.

Sit and think about that for a second. More people might show up to a bar than a college football game in Texas. I guess a winless team hosting a sub-.500 squad (now 4-4) just doesn’t move the needle.

Sam Houston is currently 0-7 after losing to FIU Wednesday night. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

It might be time to pack it in for Sam Houston. The state of Texas loves college football. Any team that can’t draw a bigger crowd than what happened Wednesday night should just call it a season. It’s beyond embarrassing and pathetic!