Sam Houston/FIU Attendance Was Hilariously Pathetic: PHOTO

Videos by OutKick
Almost nobody showed up to watch Sam Houston and FIU battle it out Wednesday night in Texas.
The Bearkats entered the night 0-6 and FIU entered the contest with a 3-4 record. It’s hard to celebrate a 3-4 record, but compared to Sam Houston, the Panthers are elite.
Turns out fans don’t really want to show up to watch two teams with a combined 3-10 record play in Huntsville, Texas on a Wednesday night.
FIU/Sam Houston game draws horrible attendance.
A photo that went viral before the game started showed almost nobody in the stands. For context, Elliott T. Bowers Stadium seats roughly 14,000 people.
I think there’s about three or four people on one side of the field in the photo below. Take a look, and fire away with your best roasts of it to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Attendance didn’t pick up as the Panthers beat the Bearkats in double OT 33-27. A video from late in the game shows there was still almost nobody in attendance down the stretch.
Sure, there were some butts in seats, but still space everywhere.
This is a brutally tough look for Sam Houston and Bearkats fans. I’m pretty sure I could draw a bigger crowd just opining on a random street corner in America.
Judging from the messages the OutKick faithful send to me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, we’d definitely have more passion than whatever fans saw Wednesday night.
I’ll be at my favorite spot in Washington D.C. Saturday for the games – the beloved bar Dirty Water – and there’s a very real chance there’s more people in attendance than the amount of people at the FIU/Sam Houston game.
Sit and think about that for a second. More people might show up to a bar than a college football game in Texas. I guess a winless team hosting a sub-.500 squad (now 4-4) just doesn’t move the needle.
It might be time to pack it in for Sam Houston. The state of Texas loves college football. Any team that can’t draw a bigger crowd than what happened Wednesday night should just call it a season. It’s beyond embarrassing and pathetic!
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
This is what you get when you schedule an 0-6 team in their first year at the FBS level at home on a Wednesday solely for TV.
I’m willing to bet attendance was better at The Jolly Fox…