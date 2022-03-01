Sam Elliott Hates The Power of the Dog and its ‘Allusions of Homosexuality’

Videos by OutKick
The Power of the Dog, based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, leads the 2022 Academy Awards with a total of 12 nominations. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a rancher who’s also a closeted gay man.
The critics are clearly fans of the film, but longtime Western film star Sam Elliott hates it deeply.
And with that, Sam Elliott’s days in Hollywood are likely numbered. Before releasing his thoughts on this film, which might get him banned from future films, he recently bowed out of the SAG awards over its vaccine mandate.
Elliott is not vaccinated against COVID and says he will never get vaccinated.
The Left hates Elliott as much as he hates The Power of the Dog.
I think you mixed up Forrie J. Smith from Yellowstone with Sam Elliot (The Ranch).
I think they look very much alike Elliot one of my faves
I was going to watch that this weekend. I kinda figured a western might safer from wokeism. Well, the joke’s on me for being so naive. Damn
Power of the Dog was actually pretty good although I understand Elliott’s point about a New Zealand director not being the best choice for making a film about the American West. I heard mixed things about 1883, that it focuses too much on the daughter and her relationship with a Native American, but then I read somewhere that the season ending was really good. So maybe I’ll give it a chance. I always liked Sam Elliott.