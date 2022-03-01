Sam Elliott Hates The Power of the Dog and its ‘Allusions of Homosexuality’

Videos by OutKick

The Power of the Dog, based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, leads the 2022 Academy Awards with a total of 12 nominations. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a rancher who’s also a closeted gay man.

The critics are clearly fans of the film, but longtime Western film star Sam Elliott hates it deeply.

“You want to talk about that piece of shit?” Elliott said his podcast with Marc Maron. “I looked at when I was down there in Texas doing 1883 and what really brought it home to me the other day when I said, ‘Do you want to fucking talk about it?’ There was a fucking full-page ad out in the LA Times and there was a review, not a review, but a clip, and it talked about the ‘evisceration of the American myth.’ And I thought, ‘What the fuck? What the fuck?’ This is the guy that’s done Westerns forever. The evisceration of the American west?” Elliott says Cumberbatch and the other cowboys in the film remind him of Chippendales dancers. “They made it look like — what are all those dancers that those guys in New York who wear bowties and not much else? “That’s what all these fucking cowboys in that movie look like,” Elliott said. “They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the fucking movie.”

And with that, Sam Elliott’s days in Hollywood are likely numbered. Before releasing his thoughts on this film, which might get him banned from future films, he recently bowed out of the SAG awards over its vaccine mandate.

Elliott is not vaccinated against COVID and says he will never get vaccinated.

The Left hates Elliott as much as he hates The Power of the Dog.