Sam Darnold Slings TD Following Brock Purdy Injury, Purdy’s Four Turnovers Sinks Niners

Videos by OutKick

The ‘Super Bowl Preview’ matchup Monday night between the Niners and Ravens ended in disaster for San Francisco.

Niners QB Brock Purdy suffered an injury late Monday night. According to the ESPN broadcast, Purdy suffered a “stinger,” reminiscent of a Week 15 injury suffered against the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy exited the game facing a 33-12 deficit to Lamar Jackson’s Ravens. After watching Brock Purdy toss four interceptions, the Niners needed a jolt of energy.

Backup Sam Darnold immediately got to work, going 4-of-5 for 31 yards, capping it with a 12-yard TD to rookie Ronnie Bell.

Darnold stepped up and cut the deficit, 33-19.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 25: Sam Darnold #14 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi’s Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Darnold’s scoring drive did no favors for Purdy’s ‘MVP’ case.

WATCH:

Niners Bruised & Beaten In Primetime Loss To Ravens

San Francisco needed a turning point: down by 21 points and watching an implosion from Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant tossed an egregious turnover to Patrick Queen, hitting the Ravens linebacker in the chest.

Stepping in, Darnold showed off his strong arm on back-to-back drives. Purdy watched from the sideline with his helmet on. Brock’s body language looked eager to jump back in. But coach Kyle Shanahan appeared at ease with sticking to Sam Darnold.

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 25: San Francisco 49ers medical staff look at Brock Purdy. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Darnold threw a 24-yard dart to Brandon Aiyuk in his second drive and faced three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Ravens safety Marcus Williams intercepted Darnold to cap the Niners’ comeback hopes. The backup finished with 8 of 14 passing for 81 yards (1 TD, 1 INT).

Baltimore’s defense brought the pressure, recording four sacks and turnovers (five INTs) matched the Ravens offense’s exceptional night.

Purdy threw his first-ever four-INT game. Lamar Jackson’s MVP case is looking better after Week 16. Jackson kept the offense humming, tallying 297 yards on offense and throwing a pair of TDs.

Health on the Niners’ offense took a big step back on Monday. The Niners suffered two costly injuries on their offensive line. Left tackle Trent Williams exited the game on the same play as Purdy’s injury. Left guard Aaron Banks also exited the game, leaving the Niners without depth at the offensive line.

Between the injury and four turnovers, Purdy suffered a night worth forgetting. Baltimore held on for the 33-19 win.

San Francisco fell to 11-4. Baltimore improved to 12-3.