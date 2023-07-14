Sam Darnold Shared Creepy Experience In George Kittle’s Poolhouse: ‘There Was Something Else In The Room’

Videos by OutKick

49ers QB Sam Darnold has enough on his plate fighting for the starting job in San Francisco. The dude doesn’t need a creepy, possibly paranormal experience in teammate George Kittle’s poolhouse.

Darnold was a guest on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take and discussed the odd experience when he lived in the poolhouse until he found his own place.

Perhaps something with a pool instead of next to one.

In the interview, he talked about a weird experience when he got up in the middle of the night to take a leak.

“It was crazy, though. I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Darnold said, per Yahoo Sports. “I woke up, and you know how sometimes you have a dream and then you wake up and you feel like you can’t move for like maybe four or five seconds, whatever it is?”

Sounds to me like a good old-fashioned case of sleep paralysis. I’ve never had it happen but it sounds like it always strikes at the worst times, like when you really need to pee.

Sam Darnold said he had a strange experience in his teammate George Kittle’s poolhouse. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Darnold’s Poolhouse Experience Got Even Weirder

However, what makes this especially weird is that Darnold says this happened more than once.

“And you know, I felt that, and I woke up, it was like 3 a.m., went to go take a pee and, you know, came back, fell right asleep. And then, that next night, the same thing happened, and I couldn’t, like, I had to keep focusing on this thing … there was something else in the room.”

That is very strange. This begs the question, does George Kittle own a haunted poolhouse?

“It was very creepy, and I had never dealt with anything like that before,” Darnold added. “I know a couple people who have had situations where there have been … whether it was like [an] old Civil War place where there is now like a hotel or a dorm and people have certain experiences with that.

Maybe. I’m going to guess Kittle’s poolhouse wasn’t a Civil War hospital or anything, but the place could be crawling with Revolutionary or Civil War soldiers. I know that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense in the Bay Area, but there are no new ghosts.

The quarterback said the experience left him a bit shaken and that he had never experienced anything like it before.

“I’m getting chills talking about it right now, but that’s never happened to me before,” he said.

Hopefully, Darnold is having an easier time catching Zs these days. He’ll need it to steal the starting gig from recent starter Brock Purdy, who is coming back from injury.

