Sam Darnold Suffers Significant Injury: REPORT

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold might miss some time after suffering an injury Friday night.

During the 21-0 preseason win over the Buffalo Bills, the young QB suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter and had to be carted off.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold suffers an ankle injury. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN reported late Friday night it’s believed Darnold, who lost the QB battle to Baker Mayfield, has a high ankle sprain and will get an MRI at some point Saturday to see just how bad it is.

High ankle sprains can be notoriously difficult to recover from, and if it’s extremely bad, Darnold could be out for an extended period of time.

ESPN puts the timeline for recovery between four and six weeks if it’s a standard high ankle sprain.

Sam Darnold suffers a high ankle sprain. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The good news for the Panthers is missing Darnold for more than a month doesn’t really impact the team’s plans moving forward.

He was relegated to the QB2 role after losing the starting job to Baker Mayfield. So, the franchise can keep chugging along without any issues as Sam Darnold heals up.

When will Sam Darnold be cleared to play again? (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Hopefully, he’s back as quickly as possible and it’s not a very serious high ankle sprain. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially with the kind of injury that just nags and nags.