As The Masters got its Final Round underway on Sunday afternoon, amateur Sam Bennett was tied for seventh. The 23-year-old, fifth-year senior at Texas A&M sat at four-under with the leader, Brooks Koepka, at 11-under.
Even though he wasn’t in contention come the last 18 holes, his weekend cannot be understated. He shot a 68 in Rounds 1 and 2 to put himself in the top-five before sliding back with a 76 in Round 3.
Following his first outing at Augusta, Bennett had some bold words about the course.
It has been an impressive run at the green jacket for someone who has to return to class Monday. Bennett was asked about that specific notion earlier in the week and responded with a chuckle.
Yeah, coach has been bugging me about that. I’m not worried about school right now.— Sam Bennett on his looming academic requirements
As Bennett continues his first appearance at golf’s most prestigious tournament, he is playing for something greater than himself— his late father.
Bennett, who returned to A&M for his fifth year because he wasn’t ready for the next step, was the SEC Golfer of the Year in 2022. He also placed 10th at the NCAA Championships and was crowned the 122nd U.S. Amateur Champion.
Needless to say, Bennett is a master of his craft. However, although he is lighting it up at Augusta this weekend, he is still a college golfer after all. His round on Sunday morning served as a good reminder.
His First Round pick-me-up on Thursday did as well.
Sam Bennett’s heart is with college golf.
And even though he is playing well at The Masters, Bennett’s heart continues to lie with college golf. The Texas A&M star was invited to compete at the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Bennett declined both invites.
His final year on the collegiate level is coming to a close and his focus is on the upcoming tournaments, and winning a national title. After finishing up his 72 holes at The Masters, that is.
Because Bennett is an amateur at Augusta, he cannot accept what is set to be a lucrative paycheck, even if he wins. He’s not too worried.
Yeah, I don’t know, NIL has been pretty good this year.— Sam Bennett
As Bennett makes his way around Augusta for the first and final time as an amateur, fans who are new to his game have also discovered that he has a doppelgänger — Dabo Swinney.
Bennett has heard it all before, and he doesn’t disagree with the comparison.
My buddy started saying I looked like Dabo in high school, then when I got to college our Director of Operations for the golf team started calling me ‘Samo’ because I looked like Dabo.— Sam Bennett in Sept. 2022, via Greenville News
Even Swinney is aware of his younger look-alike.
Well, he is a good-looking young man. Looking at this picture of me when I was a player at Alabama and this recent picture of Sam, I see it.— Dabo Swinney in Sept. 2022, via Greenville News
Swinney’s Bennett’s weekend at Augusta is one that he will not soon forget. He is enjoying every moment before he has to get back to the classroom and shift focus on a national title!
In fact, Bennett is scheduled to be back on the course on Monday morning.
Whether he plays or not, the Aggies’ great had a Masters experience unlike any other!