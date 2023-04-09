Videos by OutKick

As The Masters got its Final Round underway on Sunday afternoon, amateur Sam Bennett was tied for seventh. The 23-year-old, fifth-year senior at Texas A&M sat at four-under with the leader, Brooks Koepka, at 11-under.

Even though he wasn’t in contention come the last 18 holes, his weekend cannot be understated. He shot a 68 in Rounds 1 and 2 to put himself in the top-five before sliding back with a 76 in Round 3.

Following his first outing at Augusta, Bennett had some bold words about the course.

“I mean Ridgewood was harder than this place (Augusta National)” – Sam Bennett after todays round 🤌



Curious how the Green Jackets are receiving this comment pic.twitter.com/2E62vCiOXB — Mac Webster (@_macwebster) April 7, 2023

It has been an impressive run at the green jacket for someone who has to return to class Monday. Bennett was asked about that specific notion earlier in the week and responded with a chuckle.

Yeah, coach has been bugging me about that. I’m not worried about school right now. — Sam Bennett on his looming academic requirements

As Bennett continues his first appearance at golf’s most prestigious tournament, he is playing for something greater than himself— his late father.

“Don’t wait to do something.”



Sam Bennett’s dad’s last written words to him have powered him to his first appearance at #TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/d9gUxtz4cj — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 3, 2023

Bennett, who returned to A&M for his fifth year because he wasn’t ready for the next step, was the SEC Golfer of the Year in 2022. He also placed 10th at the NCAA Championships and was crowned the 122nd U.S. Amateur Champion.

Needless to say, Bennett is a master of his craft. However, although he is lighting it up at Augusta this weekend, he is still a college golfer after all. His round on Sunday morning served as a good reminder.

Sam Bennett just spit on his club and wiped it down himself in case you forgot that a college golfer is in the final grouping on the weekend at The Masters. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 9, 2023

His First Round pick-me-up on Thursday did as well.

Amateur Sam Bennet, who is currently -4 through 12 at the Masters, casually throwing in a Zyn behind the 12th green. This kid may win it all. Zyn-ything is possible. pic.twitter.com/QjG3neJp3P — Calvin Fante (@calvinfante) April 6, 2023

Sam Bennett’s heart is with college golf.

And even though he is playing well at The Masters, Bennett’s heart continues to lie with college golf. The Texas A&M star was invited to compete at the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Bennett declined both invites.

His final year on the collegiate level is coming to a close and his focus is on the upcoming tournaments, and winning a national title. After finishing up his 72 holes at The Masters, that is.

Because Bennett is an amateur at Augusta, he cannot accept what is set to be a lucrative paycheck, even if he wins. He’s not too worried.

Yeah, I don’t know, NIL has been pretty good this year. — Sam Bennett

As Bennett makes his way around Augusta for the first and final time as an amateur, fans who are new to his game have also discovered that he has a doppelgänger — Dabo Swinney.

Sam Bennett looks like a younger dabo Swinney #theMasters pic.twitter.com/O4f7mbx9jm — Mikewichter (@mikewichter) April 9, 2023

All I can see when I look at Sam Bennett is a love child of Dabo Swinney and Vanilla Ice #themasters pic.twitter.com/mYlDhedq05 — Cass Anderson (@casspa) April 7, 2023

Bennett has heard it all before, and he doesn’t disagree with the comparison.

My buddy started saying I looked like Dabo in high school, then when I got to college our Director of Operations for the golf team started calling me ‘Samo’ because I looked like Dabo. — Sam Bennett in Sept. 2022, via Greenville News

Even Swinney is aware of his younger look-alike.

Well, he is a good-looking young man. Looking at this picture of me when I was a player at Alabama and this recent picture of Sam, I see it. — Dabo Swinney in Sept. 2022, via Greenville News

Swinney’s Bennett’s weekend at Augusta is one that he will not soon forget. He is enjoying every moment before he has to get back to the classroom and shift focus on a national title!

In fact, Bennett is scheduled to be back on the course on Monday morning.

Sam Bennett will start the final round of the Masters at 2:05 p.m. today. He's playing alongside two-time major winner Collin Morikawa at Augusta National.



Tomorrow? He's scheduled to tee off at 8:30 a.m. in the opening round of the Aggie Invitational. 36 holes. No caddies. pic.twitter.com/Hq2vQ8Stra — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) April 9, 2023

Whether he plays or not, the Aggies’ great had a Masters experience unlike any other!