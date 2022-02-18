Sam Acho Doesn’t Think Patrick Mahomes is Very Good

Videos by OutKick

ESPN’s Sam Acho made people mad.

On Thursday’s First Take, Acho ranked the five best QBs in the NFL. Take a look:

New show… let’s call it “Last Take” pic.twitter.com/uhfQ3bfY3o — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 17, 2022

You’ll notice, Patrick Mahomes didn’t make Acho’s list. People online didn’t like that. You can see some of the reactions here.

Let’s be real: for whatever hate Acho receives, we must also credit him for ranking Josh Allen No. 1. Josh Allen is the best. His two playoff games this past season were the two best quarterbacked games of the year. So credit where it’s due.

As for leaving Mahomes off the list, I agree we should crush Acho for that on Twitter. If you publish a list and it’s embarrassing, you should be ashamed. Those are the rules.

That’s why whenever I publish a list, it’s almost perfect. Not a person too high, not a person too low.

One could argue Sam Acho needs my help in terms of breaking down football. Here is the correct list of the 5 best QBs in the NFL:

Josh Allen Aaron Rodgers Patrick Mahomes Matt Stafford Joe Burrow

I’m here for you, Sam Acho.