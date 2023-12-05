Salma Hayek Reverses The Aging Process, The Jags Can’t Find Trevor Lawrence A Cart & Scottie Pippen Looks Like Chester Cheetah

Videos by OutKick

Monday Night Football analysis

Good win for my Bengals. I’m torn on whether it would make more sense to play for draft pick positioning or the No. 7 playoff seed. Screw it, let’s play for more January football. Screw the Browns. Screw the Steelers. Screw the Colts this Sunday in the Jungle. Gardner Minshew is a bum.

Run the table, Jake Browning. DO IT. Rip Jackson Mahomes’ soul out of his body and stomp on it at midfield at Arrowhead on New Year’s Eve.

By the way, I can’t believe how calm I was last night watching that game. It felt like playing with house money. If they lose, the draft pick spot gets better. If they win, we get mid-December football that matters.

The season isn’t over!

• Harvey D. says:

Jake Browning is so new he needs a handler to show him who to shake hands with after the game! No more screens to Jamar Chase pretty please and thank you! I think Lawrence is done for the year. Joe M. is a shoelace away from busting one!

The other Chase looks promising. OH, No more cutsie reciever pass plays EVER!!!! My burning question is why Sweet Lou didn’t dial up successive blitzes to make Beathart sweat a bit?

If he did I would have been in bed an hour ago!! Anyhoo WHO DEY! and ROLL TIDE!!!!! Roll like you have never rolled ever in the history of ROLLING TIDE!!!

Do you root for your CFB conference during Bowl season?

I said what I said Monday morning: I would root for ISIS in a bowl game against Michigan.

• Michael D. writes:

Joe, as an Alabama alumni I wouldn’t root for Auburn if they were playing the Hitler youth. It was great watching FSU beatdown lsu to start the season. And New Mexico State victory was the 2nd best win of the year other than the Iron Bowl. A real fan wants the rival to lose no matter what but I want every program to get smoked in the SEC except Vandy. Everyone gets excited when the Commodores are playing well.

On a side note about FSU, if Jordan Travis was still playing they would definitely be in the CFP. Great season for him and it looks like FSU is finally back to being one of the better programs in college football. Bama better get another NC while they can as the competition is just getting better. Roll Tide.

• Shawn in Canby, OR was all over this topic:

To answer Benny:

No way in hell I’m rooting for the Fuskies, ever.

They ARE ISIS.

Hookem Horns

Bring on the chaos.

• Kevin in Toboso, OH checks in:

Why in world would any respectable Buckeye root for Michigan? I don’t hate Michigan…. wait yes I do! Rooting for them is like drinking _udlight or shopping at target and being proud of it. Just ain’t happening.

I also enjoy it when they suffer. It is just sports but it’s a welcome break from the insanity in this world. Call me whatever you want but hell will freeze over before I have any goodwill towards michigan. Now maybe if Purdue, IN or even Minnesota caught fire some year I just might feel differently but not a rival, ever.

So Roll Tide and I can’t wait until Saban goes full Dark Lord on Jim hairballs. Then I will root for someone to beat Bama because I don’t like them either. I would expect any fan of my rival to do and feel the same. My Bucks are done for the most part and I sure as hell don’t want michigan to win anything. Their fans are already intolerable.

Side question: have any thoughts on this transfer portal. Man it is crazy.

• John C. in Overland Park, KS would also like a word with those who root for conferences:

Joe, Sparty grad here responding to Benny’s question about rooting for other conference teams. The last several years I throw up in my mouth a little if I’m cheering for UofM, but I would absolutely root for the North Koreans before I root for the Bucks!

• Millennial Jeff in Anoka, MN writes:

Joe, you must be strictly a pro football guy and of course an OSU fan. But I’m not part of the greatest rivalry of all sports, so I’ll give you grace on hating Michigan.

Yes, we all root for our conferences to do well in bowl games. College football is regional. Being from Minnesota, I root for the Big Ten. I also root against the SEC. Everyone that cares about college football and is not tied to the SEC, hates the SEC. They survive on hype and corruption. There have been years when it is the best conference in the country, but not this year.

They hardly ever play any non-conference games of any difficulty or magnitude. Except of course for this year and they lost them both. Bama lost badly to Texas and LSU lost badly to FSU. They also play only 8 conference games where as real conferences usually play 9.

This is easily explained by Auburn. A 6-6 middle-of-the-road SEC West team. Auburn almost beat Georgia. Auburn should have beaten Alabama. The loss to Alabama looked staged. They worked hard to throw that game. Hugh Freeze should have likely been fired after that game. Alabama won on a miracle. NM state crushed Auburn. 31-10 and physically beat Auburn. By all objective measures NM State, number two in the Sun Belt is superior to UGA and Bama based on that shared opponent.

FSU has amazing defensive ends. Defensively they looked great against Louisville. They deserved to be in the CFP and will likely easily defeat Georgia.

Michigan should beat Alabama easily. The committee will look stupid and be exposed.

I feel bad for FSU, but they get to play UGA and make a statement. If they win by more than 3 points. They were better and the committee got it wrong.

I could go on forever, but I’ll stop there. The point is, games do matter.

Lastly kudos to FSU and ACC fans for standing up for themselves. I believe they were 6-4 against the SEC btw, but could be wrong on that.

Lastly, the bowls should pay the players to decrease the likelihood that they will sit out.

• Jim T. in Vista, CA says:

Growing up in Dayton, I HATE Mishitagain. Hate them. (I also spent a week at Michigan State for a high school engineering summer camp, so that only deepened the hatred for the Worsterines.)



At the same time, I matriculated, as they say, at San Diego State.

So I hate BYU, too, going back to our days in the WAC.

However, when BYU played Mishitagain in the 1984 Holiday Bowl and I had to choose which team I hated more, I found myself in the odd position of screaming “Go Cougars!”

I really hate Mishitagain …

I will say, though, that in general, I will root for Mountain West teams to do well in post-season play. The system is so tilted against the have-nots I love seeing MWC teams knock off Power 5 teams, even if it’s a Power 5 team in name only, like Indiana or Vandy.

• Kevin in Gibsonia, PA writes:

I can’t believe a Michigan fan would root for OSU. I am a Yankees fan (favorite team, favorite sport). I would NEVER root for boston. I can accept any Yankees season as long as they finish one game ahead of boston. I wouldn’t even root for them if it was beneficial to my team.

Can’t do it.

I won’t drink Sam Adams (Boston lager), won’t eat a Boston cream donut and change the station as soon as the rock band Boston comes on the radio. Childish and crazy, yes, but that’s the way it is.

As far as rooting for other teams in my division/conference to be successful once my team is out, um NO.

‘Most Cringe Sports Social Media Account’

• Jeff A. writes:

What sports personality do you think has the most “cringe” Twitter/social media account? I’d go with RG3. He often tweets like a hyperactive teen seeking attention.

Kinsey:

My blogging history with RG3 speaks for itself. You can Google it. He’s a fraud. He’s been a fraud for a long time and the more I watch his phony act, the more I think the eventual crash is going to be really ugly.

Reactions to the College Football Playoff

• Dean from Monroe, GA says:

I’m throwing my 2 cents in regarding the so-called college football playoff. It’s a game people! Entertainment provided by mollycoddled kids for our viewing pleasure!

Between NIL money the transfer portal it has become a joke.

There aren’t 8 good teams out there, never mind 12. The expanded number will just lead to blowouts. My solution, conference winners only. More then likely u would still have blowouts.

Take a look at GAs schedule. No way they should b in with that lame schedule, and I’m a GA fan.

No one wants to see blowouts.

• Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston chimes in:

FSU definitely got screwed, but somebody had to get left out. I don’t buy the conspiracy theories much though. Yes Alabama & Texas are much bigger draws, but they’re also better teams right now. To your question of do I root for my school’s conference (SEC) in bowl season – yes I do.

Although Michigan winning it all and Harbaugh giving the double rods to NCAA as he leaves for the NFL would be entertaining also.

Speaking of the NFL, how ’bout them Texans?!? They’ve been painful to watch for a few years, but not anymore. In CJ we trust.

Oh, and I watched the first episode of Obliterated last night, and Dale describes it well. I’ll be knocking out the remaining 7 episodes this week for sure.

Will you drink Bud Light now that Peyton Manning is marketing the beer?

• Bo in MI doesn’t sound like he’s buying what Peyton’s selling:

Joe, saw your post about the new Bud Light marketing push with Manning and other NFL stars. I feel bad for the distributors and other regular folks downrange from the suits who F’d this up. But not bad enough to purchase AB products (love me some Busch Latte).

1. Can you imagine the first meeting when the new marketing team rolled in a few months ago? Had to be a bloodletting.

2. While I’m sure their stated goal is to recapture 100% of the lost market share, I wonder what their realistic recapture goals are compared to the advertising dollars they are shoveling in the proverbial furnace. How long will they go down this road, and what’s Plan B?

3. Could this be the first time that a PFM ad campaign failed to deliver the goods? How do you think the Manning team viewed the reputation risk vs gain by agreeing to do these spots? Dude already had FU money before..what would it take to board the Titanic after it hit the iceberg?

4. Seems like a simple apology would set things right, but evidently, they are hoping people will lose interest. That alone shows they don’t really know their customer base.

Drive on with the great content!

God Bless America and FJB!

• Jason in Lynchburg, VA says:

Peyton was a year behind me at Tennessee. I saw him make his first start as a freshman after Todd Helton got hurt (yes that Todd Helton of Rockies Fame). I saw Peyton do improbable things in his career and was in person to see him win an SEC title against Auburn my last year of school.

I have shaken his hand and my 12-year-old son has a life-size Peyton in TN gear Fathead on his bedroom wall. Needless to say, I love some Peyton.

That said, there ain’t shit that is gonna make me buy Natty or Busch Light again. I applaud my boy for the money grab, but nope.

Will you drink Bud Light again now that Peyton Manning is marketing the beer? — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 5, 2023

The Screencaps reader with the most loving wife ever IS BACK & the family room is in the Christmas spirit

Mike B. on Long Island wrote to me last week showing off his three-TV setup in the family room and noted how his wife lovingly approves of the setup because Mike doesn’t hog the TVs outside of NFL Sundays.

• Mike B. writes back:

Hey Joe – the multiple TV game is stronger with the Tree involved!

Kinsey:

Mike….this photo is 100X better than the previous photo you sent. Now I can see how the room is laid out. I can see the arm of what looks like a couch angled towards the TVs. BTW, Exotic Wood Mike will appreciate your coffee tables.

Plus, this time you worked the dog into the photo and started a raging fire for Mike T. in Eagle, Idaho.

Now we’re talking!

This multi-TV setup makes me want to sip bourbon and relax. Great work, Mike!

Gift of the Year for the TNMLer in your life?

• Doug in Florida thinks he’s found a candidate:

How long until Panera pulls its Charged drinks?

I’ve always wondered if it was a good idea to give a digital company DNA samples

I’m sure it’s fine.

“The stolen data included the person’s name, birth year, relationship labels, the percentage of DNA shared with relatives, ancestry reports and self-reported location.”

That’s it for this early December Tuesday morning as a possible snow flurry makes its way into NW Ohio.

Go have an incredible day. Enjoy that golf round in the South. I’m jealous.

And the rest of you, go work your ass off!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Bengals (+10) pull off the 2nd-biggest upset of the season beating the Jaguars tonight…



+ Double-digit favorites were 15-1 SU this season entering tonight.

+ Double-digit dogs at night were 3-26 SU last 4 years prior to CIN win. pic.twitter.com/6CCleljHK5 — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) December 5, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

The look on his face says it all. An officer has to also help Lawrence to the locker room pic.twitter.com/zW9yH7NiyB — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 5, 2023

NFL QBs this season pic.twitter.com/6HCRBDOX3E — MileHighMagic (@rockymtnbrett) December 5, 2023

The legend himself BIG DOM made an appearance at @JOEL9ONE and @ConnorBarwin98’s event for MTWB Foundation pic.twitter.com/TbkKd6u6Kv — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) December 5, 2023

Tupac today if Big Dom was his body guard pic.twitter.com/JH1jOYAzQw — Marlo Stanfield (@BooRxdley) December 4, 2023

Number of college football bowl games pic.twitter.com/2NfEJDiF18 — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) December 5, 2023

Somebody said Scotty Pippen looking like Chester Cheetah and I haven't breathed since 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5DbBIqVmP — Steph🙆🏾‍♀️ (@Stephquees) December 4, 2023

🐮 ACTIVE FLIP 🐮



These “Ingred Cow” Squishmallows are available in-store at Costco, and are flipping with solid profit margins.



Retail: $34.99

Resale: $70-$100



Profit: $35-$65 each



Check your local Costco for these ASAP. There’s a real chance you could hit big quantity and… pic.twitter.com/YBYNiYYj7l — Resell News 💸 (@resellnews) December 5, 2023

Steve Jobs $4.01 check to RadioShack will sell for thousands https://t.co/6Tm8d8UyaK via @YahooFinance @rrauction. Closes 12/6 — RR Auction (@RRAuction) December 4, 2023

🎄 ACTIVE FLIP 🎄



Who would’ve guessed that there’d be profitable items at ALDI grocery stores?!



Head to your local Aldi ASAP to see if they have any Huntington Home Wood Tree Candles in stock.



Retail: $14.99

Resale: $60



Profit: $45 each



You can also use instacart to see if… pic.twitter.com/gjQowOvkrh — Resell News 💸 (@resellnews) December 4, 2023

Bill Cosby Joins Hamas So Feminists Will Stop Condemning Him For Rape https://t.co/Xllnzhxesp pic.twitter.com/YuutvWpkP4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 4, 2023

Start them young pic.twitter.com/glSDmocpsr — Bojan Tunguz (@tunguz) December 4, 2023