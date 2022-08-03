Saints Rookie Trevor Penning Kicked Out of Practice After Three Days Of Fights

New Orleans Saints rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning is either carrying a massive chip on his shoulder during NFL training camps or getting bullied by teammates after engaging in his third consecutive day of fighting on the job.

Penning was reportedly booted from Wednesday’s OTAs after getting tangled up with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, starting his fifth quarrel in three days.

Both Penning and Roach were sent to the locker room and first-year Saint head coach Dennis Allen spoke on the skirmish with reporters after practice.

“We don’t have time for that,” Allen commented after practice. “I sent two guys in today, and we got to get our work done. We’ve got to learn as a team how to compete and how to play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit, and yet not take it over the edge.”

WATCH:

#Saints rookie 1st round pick, OL Trevor Penning, has been kicked off OTAs on Wednesday after starting a fight at practice for 3 consecutive days.pic.twitter.com/ZYj5yMJcdg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2022

Penning, the No. 19 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa, was reportedly involved in two fights on Monday against defensive ends Payton Turner and Taco Charlton.

.. fight @Saints camp ..gets rookie Trevor Penning and DT Malcolm Roach booted from practice .. here's what head coach Dennis Allen says about it #WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/MRlJ9A5ktB — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) August 3, 2022

He was back to his combative ways on Tuesday, getting in a scrum with defensive lineman J.T. Gray and Scott Patchan.

“We are in the third day in a row in practice,” Allen added. “People begin to get a little bit tired and things get a little bit chippy. It’s not unusual for something like that to occur during a training camp. It’s certainly something we don’t want to see happen. It’ll be addressed, and we’ll move forward.”

It’s no strange sighting to see some chippiness early in OTAs.

The Buffalo Bills stole headlines when Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen got into it with 324-lb. defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

#Bills QB .@JoshAllenQB got into a fight at the end of practice with 6'6, 341 pound DT Jordan Phillips.pic.twitter.com/7TV4o6Diz9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2022

LATE ‘H’T’ ON JOSH ALLEN IGNITES MINI-SCRUM AT BILLS PRACTICE

On Tuesday, a fight broke out in San Francisco between 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner.

Fred Warner explained why he’s always chirping Brandon Aiyuk, who called him “annoying” 😂 pic.twitter.com/6cYSgS3trc — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 30, 2022

Penning may still want to tread lightly with starting fights his rookie year.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela