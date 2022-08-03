Saints Rookie Trevor Penning Kicked Out of Practice After Three Days Of Fights

New Orleans Saints rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning is either carrying a massive chip on his shoulder during NFL training camps or getting bullied by teammates after engaging in his third consecutive day of fighting on the job.
Penning was reportedly booted from Wednesday’s OTAs after getting tangled up with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, starting his fifth quarrel in three days.
Both Penning and Roach were sent to the locker room and first-year Saint head coach Dennis Allen spoke on the skirmish with reporters after practice.
“We don’t have time for that,” Allen commented after practice. “I sent two guys in today, and we got to get our work done. We’ve got to learn as a team how to compete and how to play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit, and yet not take it over the edge.”
Penning, the No. 19 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa, was reportedly involved in two fights on Monday against defensive ends Payton Turner and Taco Charlton.
He was back to his combative ways on Tuesday, getting in a scrum with defensive lineman J.T. Gray and Scott Patchan.
“We are in the third day in a row in practice,” Allen added. “People begin to get a little bit tired and things get a little bit chippy. It’s not unusual for something like that to occur during a training camp. It’s certainly something we don’t want to see happen. It’ll be addressed, and we’ll move forward.”
It’s no strange sighting to see some chippiness early in OTAs.
The Buffalo Bills stole headlines when Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen got into it with 324-lb. defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.
On Tuesday, a fight broke out in San Francisco between 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner.
Penning may still want to tread lightly with starting fights his rookie year.
