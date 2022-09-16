Saints Star Back Alvin Kamara Not Ruled Out Of Tampa Game Sunday With Rib Injury

New Orleans Saints’ star running back Alvin Kamara was not ruled out of Sunday’s NFC South home game against Tampa Bay despite not practicing Thursday or Friday because of a rib injury suffered in his team’s win at Atlanta on Sunday.

Kamara, who gained 39 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for seven yards in the 26-24 win last week, was listed as questionable on the Saints’ injury report released Friday afternoon. He had a limited practice on Wednesday.

“We’ll just see how things play out,” said Saints coach Dennis Allen, who will make his home debut as New Orleans’ head coach Sunday.

In light of Kamara’s injury, the Saints signed veteran running back Latavius Murray on Tuesday. Murray gained 501 yards with Baltimore last season. He played from 2019-20 with the Saints.

Saints running back Mark Ingram is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He was limited Wednesday through Friday. He gained 22 yards on four carries on Sunday.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 11: New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) warms up before the Week 1 NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on Septermber 11, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was also listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. He is expected to play.

“I’m still getting over some first-game sorenes. You’re sore, but you’re back to work,” Winston said.

“He seemed to be doing much better today,” Allen said of Winston on Wednesday. “He was able to get out there and move around and looked good doing it.”

Winston should play in the Superdome for the first time since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee after a horse collar tackle by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White during a 36-27 Saints’ win on Oct. 31. Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards with a touchdown against his old team, which made him the first player picked in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed with the Saints as a free agent before the 2020 season when Tom Brady left New England to become a Buccaneer.

“Hopefully, I don’t have to relive that moment again,” Winston said of the knee injury. “That whole year was unfinished business. My goal is to finish this season.”

JAMEIS WINSTON MESHING WELL WITH JARVIS LANDRY

Winston said he didn’t realize he was done for the season just after the injury happened.

“Of course not,” he said. “I tried to get back out there.”

The only Saints player ruled out of Sunday’s game on Friday was starting cornerback Paulson Adebo with an ankle injury. He did not practice all week. Starting defensive end Cam Jordan (hip) practiced fully on Friday and is expected to play.

The Bucs will be without starting wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), and starting wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) is questionable. Backup wide receivers Breshad Perriman (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are questionable. Starting running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is also questionable.

Brady has lost all four of his regular season games to the Saints since joining Tampa Bay. New Orleans won 9-0 at Tampa Bay last season, handing the seven-time Super Bowl winning Brady the first home shutout of his 23-year career while he was sacked four times.

“He’s the best quarterback to ever play the game,” Allen said.

And the oldest to ever start a game last week in the Bucs’ 19-3 win over Dallas. Brady, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown last week, turned 45 on Aug. 3.

“If I’m still playing at 45,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis said, “you all better come check on me.”