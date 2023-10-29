Saints Should Stop Colts

Videos by OutKick

Saints vs. Colts, 1:00 ET

Sunday football gives us a reason to relax. I don’t know about you, but for me, I feel like I am constantly moving. Between taking the kids to stuff, or attending a sporting event, work, chores, etc. I look forward to spending some quality time with the NFL Redzone and just relaxing with a nice cold one in my hands. Sports betting makes me consume a lot of sports content in general, and I love every second of it. But, it is nice to unwind. I’ll probably be a little stressed because this bet on a game between the Saints and Colts isn’t going to be pretty.

The Saints come into the game with a 3-4 record and a little extra rest. They didn’t have a bye week or anything, but they last played on Thursday and from what I’ve seen and read, those extra days make a world of difference for players. The last game saw the Saints lose to Jacksonville (good thing too, because we bet on the Jaguars), but it wasn’t a blowout and was a bit of a nail-biter. The Saints came back in that game and were near the goalline on the last play of the game that would’ve potentially given them the opportunity to tie it up. I don’t particularly think the Saints are a good team, but I like what I saw out of them last time they played. In the second half, they looked much more composed, seemed to be figuring things out and Derek Carr was (finally) getting the ball to his playmakers. I am encouraged by what I see from Alvin Kamara, I think Michael Thomas is rounding well into form, and Chris Olave is quickly becoming one of the better receiving targets in the league. If Carr can limit his turnovers, I think the Saints can start winning a lot of games. I also like the Saints defense. They aren’t perfect, but they provide pretty consistent results and have a good run defense. Which is good because…

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 17: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings on December 17th, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Colts want to run the ball. Now that Anthony Richardson is done for the year, they are going to try and lean even heavier on the running game. Gardner Minshew, their quarterback, is a journeyman backup, but is one of the more respectable ones in the game. You probably know what you’ll get from him though: a solid effort, pretty good accuracy, but some mistakes and a handful of touchdown passes. If the Colts are to win this game, I think Minshew needs to be a driving force in it. Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor are both playing well, and the Colts offensive line may be able to go toe-to-toe with the Saints defensive line, but I think the Saints will try and sell out here and play more man-to-man coverage so that they can add an extra person to try and put pressure on Minshew. I’m not expecting the Colts to be unable to run the ball, but if the Saints can put them in 3rd and long situations, I think the Saints defense is more than capable of getting them off the field.

I am monitoring the line movement in this game and seeing that the line went from Saints -5 to Saints -1.5 or -1. I could see it dropping down to -3, but the line has gone down way too far. I think the Saints will win this game. I don’t think it will be a blowout, and I think it will be a struggle. But, if the Saints play the way they showed their offense can click in the later portion of the Jaguars game, I think this is a clear win for them. I’ll take the Saints on the moneyline.

