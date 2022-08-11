Saints Rookie Makes Incredible Catch During Training Camp

New Orleans Saints rookie receiver Chris Olave pulled down an incredible ball during training camp.

The former Ohio State superstar receiver elevated over C.J. Gardner-Johnson to make a catch that needs to be seen to be believed.

Watch him haul in the outstanding catch below.

“That’s alright Chauncey, the rookie got you.”



Chris Olave rose UP for this catch over C.J. Gardner-Johnson 😨



(via @SoulSaint1)pic.twitter.com/tAomhGBLKx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 11, 2022

Some people choose to treat training camp like it’s not a big deal, but for huge football fans, training camp is what gets the engine going.

It’s not the real thing, but it definitely greases the tracks to make sure we’re ready to roll for week one. Highlights play a huge part of that.

Saints receiver Chris Olave impresses in training camp. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Well, this highlight is definitely one of the best that we’ve seen out of training camp so far. Olava – who has huge expectations on his shoulders in New Orleans – had absolutely no problem elevating over Gardner-Johnson.

Saints rookie receiver Chris Olave makes impressive grab in training camp. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

For Big Ten football fans, that’s nothing new. He had 35 touchdown grabs and went for 2,702 receiving yards while playing for the Buckeyes.

It’s not hard to understand why Saints fans are expecting him to immediately step in and play a huge role in the offense.

Chris Olave faces big expectations in New Orleans. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If this catch is a sign of things to come, Saints fans are in for a fun time!