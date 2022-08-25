Saints Offered Falcons A Super Bowl LI Reminder With New Escalator Ad

Atlanta Falcons fans still shudder at the mere mention of “28-3,” a reminder of their blown first-half lead in Super Bowl LI. No one is more aware of this than the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints decided to rub salt in the wound the next time Falcons faithful visit Caesers Superdome.

There are now ads touting the stadium’s new escalators — because escalators need ads now — that will trigger Tom Brady flashbacks in any Falcons fan,

The Superdome will have new “express” elevators which claim to get fans to their seats 28.3 times faster. Of course, as the ad notes, that’s not completely true, as an escalator moving that fast seems like it would be kind of dangerous.

No one cares how fast an escalator can go, but what they do care about is throwing an unprovoked shot at a division rival, and a good one at that.

The Saints were more than happy to remind the Falcons about their Super Bowl LI collapse. Not that they needed the reminder though. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Never mind that the Saints were at home on the couch when the Falcons imploded faster than the Georgia Dome, if you’ve got the chance to hurl a monumental collapse in an opponent’s face, you do it.

The Falcons and Saints will meet in Week 1, only they’ll be in Atlanta.

They’ll have to wait until they visit the Big Easy a week before Christmas to take a gander at the ad — and those spiffy new escalators — for themselves.

