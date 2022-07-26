Saints Legend Drew Brees Ready To Return To The Broadcast Booth; Explains Why He’s On Hiatus

A few fans in New Orleans may still be holding onto hope that 43-year-old retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees will make a return to the League.

But if you ask Brees, his heart’s set on staying in the broadcast booth.

Speaking with The Spun, Brees addressed his murky exit from NBC’s panel of broadcasters after only one season with the team.

Brees shared that his exit from NBC was a way to spend more time with his family … but now he’s ready to hop on the mic.

“The reason I didn’t do it this year, from a broadcasting perspective, is my family,” Brees said.

“You have to be gone for the weekends, and that’s what I basically did as a player. These are such valuable moments for my kids,” the retiree added. “I want to be as active and involved in their weekend activities. That doesn’t quite mesh right now with a broadcasting career.”

After enduring a competitive bid to sign Brees upon retirement, NBC’s split with the Saints legend after only one season in their broadcast booth became a telltale of the network’s waned satisfaction with the player-turned-pundit.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The network was reportedly hesitant to allow Brees to call NFL games, often against his requests.

“I’ve got so many opportunities and things I’m considering right now,” Brees said.

“Staying involved with the game of football is one of my priorities, whether it’d be broadcasting or some other capacity. I really enjoyed broadcasting games. I had a chance to broadcast Notre Dame football games last year. I only got the chance to broadcast two NFL games. I certainly would’ve loved to have more.”

If Brees is known for one thing after his 20 seasons in the League, it’s his resiliency.

“I feel like that’s where my skill set can bring the most value, getting inside of the quarterback or play-caller,” Brees noted. “The door is open—it’s something I’ll always consider.”

