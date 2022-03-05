Saints Hope Jameis Winston Can Come Back For A Third Season In New Orleans

Videos by OutKick

The New Orleans Saints only have a handful of options better than bringing back former starter Jameis Winston — fresh on the free-agent market after his second one-year contract with the Saints expired.

Ailed by an unforgiving salary cap, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis finds himself shaking his Pilot pen to seal Winston for a third contract if the QB is interested.

“Jameis is an option for us and we hope we’re an option for Jameis,” Loomis noted during his visit to the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Loomis and New Orleans hold the No. 18 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but still see the former No. 1 overall pick as their best bet.

“When you’re picking in the latter half of the draft, you just don’t know what’s going to fall to you, No. 1, so it’s hard to target someone,” Loomis added, via ProFootballRumors.

He added: “Even if you decide you want to make a move forward, you’re limited in that – moving from where we’re at, at No. 18, into the top eight or 10 picks is really difficult. It’s expensive in terms of the draft capital that you have to give up. It can happen; it’s not impossible. But it’s pretty difficult to predict.”

Since losing legendary Saint Drew Brees to retirement in 2020, Loomis’ plan for a franchise QB has jumped between Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Winston.

In seven games with the Saints in 2021, Winston threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He maintained a QB rating of 102.8 until an ACL injury against the Bucs in Week 8.

After the Saints offense lost another lynchpin with head coach Sean Payton’s retirement, it’ll take a herculean effort from Winston under new HC Dennis Allen to get this team marching back to the postseason.

