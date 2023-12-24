Saints Fan Delivers ‘The 12 F-Words Of Christmas’ As He Goes Off On Derek Carr, Dennis Allen, And That Elf Kicker

Videos by OutKick

The Saints are having a blue Christmas again and will likely not see the playoffs under their tree for the third straight year. That has not happened since 2014-16.

And there has not been a more frustrated and depressed person before Christmas since perhaps Charlie Brown. Well, a Saints fan who called into podcast recently was Charlie Brown on steroids with a vocabulary Chuck never tapped.

Saints, Quarterback Derek Carr Having Disappointing Season

The Saints and disappointing new quarterback Derek Carr fell to 7-8 on Thursday night with a 30-22 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. They still have mathematical hope of making the playoffs. But various playoff simulators entering Sunday’s games had New Orleans with a 3 percent chance at a wild-card berth and a 12 percent chance of winning the woeful NFC South.

OutKick readers may remember Joe Kinsey’s feature last April 29 about former Chicago Cubs manager Lee Elia’s historic tirade of cuss in 1983. Well, this Who Dat fan’s tirade after the loss to the Rams makes Elia seem like Bing Crosby’s Father O’Malley in “The Bells of St. Mary’s.” It may rank among one of the wildest sports rants of all time.

New Orleans Suffering Through A Non-Merry Season

The tirade originated on the regular Hold The Mayo podcast in New Orleans by @snowlikejohn on X. It quickly went viral nationally. The national John Clay Wolfe weekly radio show played it Saturday morning.

Last night in SpreadQuarters pic.twitter.com/29Lx7JzT35 — Hold The Mayo (@snowlikejonn) December 22, 2023

The unnamed Saints fan has a classic New Orleans accent, often referred to there as a Yat from the common “Where You At?” greeting shared in the city forever. The accent is worth a listen as much as number of f-bombs, which laps Elia’s. The New Orleans accent is incorrectly portrayed in many movies and television shows. It is not close to typical southern accents. The New Orleans accent is closer to that of Brooklyn and other areas in the northeast.

Angry Saints Fan’s Accent Is Worth Noting

I am a New Orleans native, and when I first went on the air at the KCOU student radio station at the University of Missouri, co-workers asked what part of New York I was from.

The opening pages of “A Confederacy of Dunces,” a novel by John Kennedy Toole set in New Orleans that won the 1981 Pulitzer Prize, explains the New Orleans accent on one of the first pages. Quoting A.J. Liebling’s “The Earl of Louisiana,” it says the accent “is hard to distinguish from the accent of Hoboken, Jersey City and Long Island.”

This angry Saints’ voice is also hard to distinguish from one of the mob guys in HBO’s “The Sopranos” that is set in New Jersey.

Derek Carr has not had a great season with the New Orleans Saints this year, but he has suffered a myriad of injuries. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“Last week, Derek Carr was talking about him and his son doing math homework together and all this BS,” our Yat caller began. “I hope his son does math homework better than this MF plays quarterback. Because if he don’t, he ain’t gettin’ out the first grade. And then he started giving all these life lessons and all this fake positivity. Who the (bleep) he thinks he is? Joel Osteen (televangelist pastor)?”

Carr did discuss Saints fans booing him in a recent press conference. And he brought up he and his son doing homework.

QB Derek Carr Has Been Booed By Saints Fans

“The other day my son was frustrated with his math homework,” Carr said. “He’s getting really upset at it. I said, ‘Look son, I’m going to start booing you right now, too.’ And it made him laugh. I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter, buddy, just focus and do your best, man. That’s all you can do.’ He knocked his homework out, and it was just a great lesson for him. It was a great lesson as a dad to be able to teach him. I love everybody. I’m going to keep being positive and keep getting excited about all the fun stuff that we believe that we can do.”

Our caller is not having fun, though.

“You know, you want to go be a f-in preacher, ga ahead,” he said in classic Sopranos form. “You can rob more people out of their f-in money. You already got the Saints for $100 million.”

Carr signed with the Saints last spring for $150 million over four years with $100 million guaranteed. But he is No. 20 in the NFL in quarterback ratings (QBR) at 51.6. Much cheaper free agent signee Baker Mayfield is No. 17 at 54.8 for Tampa Bay, which led the NFC South at 7-7 entering Sunday.

Our caller then moved on to struggling rookie kicker Blake Grupe, whom the Saints kept over veteran Wil Lutz. And Lutz is having a better season with Denver, where former Super Bowl winning Saints’ coach Sean Payton has turned around the Broncos almost overnight.

Saints Fans Miss Coach Sean Payton, Who’s Winning In Denver

“And where the (bleep) did money Mickey find Blake Grupe? The f-in North Pole?,” he said in reference to Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. “Maybe if he could see over the f-in line, he could hit a couple of kicks. We got one of Santa’s f-in helpers as a kicker. I mean, what’s he ride to the games in? A f-in car seat? He looks like he ain’t made his first communion yet, and he’s out here kicking for the f-in Saints. Are you kidding me?”

Then he turned to embattled second-year Saints head coach Dennis Allen, who is 14-18 over the last two seasons. Counting his time as head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders (2012-14), he is 22-46.

Dennis Allen is nearing his second straight losing season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. (Photo By James Guillory, USA TODAY Sports).

Saints Coach Dennis Allen May Be In Trouble

“After every f-in game, he (Dennis Allen) goes, ‘We need to clean this up. We need to clean that up,'” he continued. “Why don’t you go get a job at a f-in car wash, mf, if you want to clean up so bad. Because you ain’t cleaning up the f-in Saints.”

Then, suddenly, he had a change of heart.

“I apologize for the profanity. I love the Saints more than my first (sexual experience),” he said. “There’s a lot of passion there, you know? God bless the Who Dat Nation.”

The podcast host did not miss the 180-degree turn.

“You’re going to hit us with ‘God Bless’ after bringing up the (sexual experience) story? All right, brother,” he said.

“That’s terrible, I know,” the caller admitted.

As Carol Burnett used to angrily and sarcastically holler in a skit on her show back in the day, “Well then, Mer-RY CHRIST-mas!”