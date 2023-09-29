Saints’ Derek Carr May Play Sunday After Apparent Serious Throwing Shoulder Injury Last Week

Videos by OutKick

Attention fantasy football enthusiasts. You may need to activate quarterback Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints, and put backup Jameis Winston on hold for the moment.

Carr practiced Friday. Carr threw Friday. This after he sprained the AC (acromioclavicular) joint in his right throwing shoulder where two bones meet. Carr’s shoulder was driven into the ground on a sack at Green Bay Sunday in the third quarter with the Saints up 17-0.

But he is better and has a chance to play Sunday against Tampa Bay (1 p.m., FOX). Players who practice on Fridays tend to play on Sunday in the NFL.

Derek Carr leaves the Saints’ game at Green Bay Sunday with a shoulder injury in the third quarter. The Saints led 17-0 at the time, but lost 18-17. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Carr stayed on the ground in obvious pain for several minutes before leaving the game. And the Saints were never the same, losing 18-17.

Saints Missed Derek Carr After Injury In Loss To Green Bay

Backup Jameis Winston replaced Carr and completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards, but no points. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 45 yards to get the Saints in field goal range in the final moments, but Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal with 1:10 to go.

Carr, an off-season signee from the Raiders, was first thought to be out for the season, then for several weeks before his injury was diagnosed as a sprain. Saints coach Dennis Allen never ruled out Carr playing Sunday.

Good news to report from #Saints practice regarding QB Derek Carr. He looked like he would in a normal Friday practice. Involved in warmups, ROA & red zone leading the way as QB1. Didn’t see any real limitations with his throwing arm. Seems like he’s trending toward playing Sun. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 29, 2023

New Orleans Signed Carr For His Durability

“I’m going to do everything I can to be out there with my guys,” Carr said Wednesday. “If I can play, I’ll play. If I physically can’t play, then I can’t play.”

Derek Carr missed one game because of injury in nine seasons with the Raiders. That was one of the main reasons the Saints signed him.

If Carr does play and is near 100 percent, the Saints’ troubled offense will be at full strength for the first time all season as running back Alvin Kamara has returned from a three-game suspension and will play for the first time Sunday.