Saints’ Derek Carr May Play Sunday After Apparent Serious Throwing Shoulder Injury Last Week

updated

Videos by OutKick

Attention fantasy football enthusiasts. You may need to activate quarterback Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints, and put backup Jameis Winston on hold for the moment.

Carr practiced Friday. Carr threw Friday. This after he sprained the AC (acromioclavicular) joint in his right throwing shoulder where two bones meet. Carr’s shoulder was driven into the ground on a sack at Green Bay Sunday in the third quarter with the Saints up 17-0.

But he is better and has a chance to play Sunday against Tampa Bay (1 p.m., FOX). Players who practice on Fridays tend to play on Sunday in the NFL.

Derek Carr leaves the Saints’ game at Green Bay Sunday with a shoulder injury in the third quarter. The Saints led 17-0 at the time, but lost 18-17. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Carr stayed on the ground in obvious pain for several minutes before leaving the game. And the Saints were never the same, losing 18-17.

Saints Missed Derek Carr After Injury In Loss To Green Bay

Backup Jameis Winston replaced Carr and completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards, but no points. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 45 yards to get the Saints in field goal range in the final moments, but Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal with 1:10 to go.

Saints QB Derek Carr Upgraded To Week-To-Week, Not Several Weeks Or The Season With Shoulder Injury

Carr, an off-season signee from the Raiders, was first thought to be out for the season, then for several weeks before his injury was diagnosed as a sprain. Saints coach Dennis Allen never ruled out Carr playing Sunday.

New Orleans Signed Carr For His Durability

“I’m going to do everything I can to be out there with my guys,” Carr said Wednesday. “If I can play, I’ll play. If I physically can’t play, then I can’t play.”

Derek Carr missed one game because of injury in nine seasons with the Raiders. That was one of the main reasons the Saints signed him.

Saints’ Alvin Kamara Is Back After 3-Game Suspension For Battery Arrest – Releases Out Of Jail Video

If Carr does play and is near 100 percent, the Saints’ troubled offense will be at full strength for the first time all season as running back Alvin Kamara has returned from a three-game suspension and will play for the first time Sunday.

Derek CarrFantasy FootballJameis WinstonNew Orleans SaintsOutKick fantasy footballTampa Bay Buccaneers

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

Leave a Reply