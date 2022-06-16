Saints DE Marcus Davenport Loses A Piece of His Infected Pinky

updated

Saints pass rusher Marcus Davenport may soon be asking for severance pay.

Reporting on Wednesday announced that Davenport, a 2018 first-round pick for New Orleans, required a piece of his pinky to be amputated after the digit showed infection.

The left pinky was supported with a plate surgically installed in 2021, but Davenport broke the plate, leaving the finger susceptible to infection. The initial surgery tended to ligament damage suffered during a college bowl game.

Davenport, left with nine-and-a-half fingers, may be left to wonder if he’ll ever return to form. However, this type of injury has produced a tale of full recovery in the NFL.

Former New York Giants pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul played with only seven functioning fingers after a firework incident in 2015 damaged his right hand.

Davenport is already occupied with rehabbing from several injuries since entering the League. His rookie season was cut short by a thumb fracture and toe injury. He then suffered a Lisfranc fracture in 2019. In 2020, Davenport missed games over a bruised elbow, another toe injury, a concussion and a pectoral injury.

Despite being derailed by injury, Davenport has developed into a disruptive force for New Orleans’ defense. In 37 games and 14 starts, Davenport has amassed an impressive 19.5 sacks and 111 total tackles.

Recovering from a shoulder injury in January, Davenport awaits his opportunity to put up more digits in 2022, despite missing half of one.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

New Orleans Saints

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here