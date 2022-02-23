Saints Contemplating Co-Defensive Coordinators?

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans Saints coaches Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard could be getting promotions.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Saints defensive assistants are taking on new roles. Nielsen, assistant head coach and defensive line coach, and Richard, secondary coach, could be promoted to co-defensive coordinators.

Fowler reports that nothing has been set with the pair, but that external DC candidates in the running are no longer being notified.

Pro Football Rumors reports that Richard made a name for himself with the Seattle Seahawks, working his way up from an assistant to defensive coordinator.

He spent three years in that role before getting fired following the 2017 season. The 42-year-old has worked as the Cowboys’ defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, and he joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach in 2021. Richard met with both the Ravens and Steelers about their DC vacancies last month, the outlet reports.

Nielsen has been with the Saints organization since 2017, and the team’s website states he earned a promotion to assistant head coach in 2021. Prior to joining the team, he spent time at the professional and college levels developing players, the team said.

Pro Football Rumors reports the team met with multiple outside candidates, including Michael Wilhoite and Aubrey Pleasant.

