Saints’ Chris Olave Expected To Play Sunday After 2nd Speeding Incident In 2 Months

Speedy New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave is practicing and expected to play Sunday at Indianapolis. That is the home of the Indy 500 race, and Olave was just arrested for speeding and reckless driving on Monday.

Police clocked Olave at 70 mph in a 35 mph zone at 9:10 p.m. Monday in Kenner, which is about 20 minutes west of New Orleans. Police said Olave was changing lanes and moving around other cars in a residential and business area minutes from the Saints facility in Metairie.

Saints coach Dennis Allen seemed to say on Wednesday afternoon on a teleconference with media that Olave would play. But as with many things concerning the sad sack Saints’ offense this season, one never knows. This offense has been turning different pages most of the season.

New Orleans (3-4) plays at Indianapolis (3-4) at 1 p.m. on FOX following four losses in five games.

New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Chris Olave is in his second season after being picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. (Getty Images)

“He was arrested for speeding and reckless driving,” Allen said. “That’s something that we’ve had a chance to sit down and visit with him. He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he just has got to slow down. That’s really what it was, so we’re not going to make any more of it than that.”

Saints’ Chris Olave Likely To Play Sunday At Indianapolis

No one asked Allen specifically, though, if Olave would play Sunday. But Olave practiced on Wednesday, and a contact with the Saints said he is expected to play.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr also sounded as if he was proceeding with Olave in the lineup and not suspended for disciplinary reasons. Olave previously drew a speeding ticket in Kenner last August, traveling 54 mph in a 35 mph zone.

“I know he’s been battling some things,” Carr said Wednesday. “He’s gone through some stuff, but just being there for him. We Facebooked for like 20 minutes the other day – getting on the same page. I’m excited to see what he does these last 10 or so games.”

The Saints and apparently Olave have 10 regular season games remaining and sit just one game behind first place Atlanta (4-3) in the NFC South.

“I can’t wait to see what he can do,” Carr said.

“Look, for his sake, and everybody’s sake, we want him to be safe and keep himself and others safe,” Allen said. “He’s just got to slow down.”

Olave ran the 40-yard dash in 4.2 seconds at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, also in Indy. The second-year receiver out of Ohio State leads the Saints with 39 catches for 471 yards and one touchdown this season. New Orleans is 21st out of 32 NFL teams in scoring with 19.4 points a game and 17th in total offense with 326 a game.

The 11th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Olave made the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team last season. He led New Orleans with 72 catches for 1,042 yards.

Olave Made Silly Comment To Policeman

While being arrested, Olave told a police officer that he was a member of the Saints. That might have worked to some degree at Ohio State. But the Saints are 3-4. The officer’s response on bodycam footage was simply, “And?”

Olave then spent more than hour in jail in Kenner before his release at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The story is reminiscent of what an LSU football player did decades ago after a loss at home in Baton Rouge. He noticed one of his friends being arrested by police while in the Tigerland area of bars off campus and ran up to the scene.

“Officer, officer, I know that guy. He’s OK. I’m an LSU football player,” he said.

And the officer put the cuffs on him, too, for interfering with an arrest. This was 1992, and LSU finished 2-9 for their fourth straight losing season.

The lesson? Know the room. And know your record, so you don’t get an arrest record.