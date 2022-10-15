Saints’ Alvin Kamara Faces $10 Million Lawsuit Stemming From Alleged Vegas Casino Elevator Assault

Alvin Kamara is facing a $10 million lawsuit from a man that accused the Saints running back of assaulting him in a Las Vegas casino.

The plaintiff, Darnell Green, claims he continues to receive medical care and will require multiple surgeries from Kamara’s assault.

According to Las Vegas police, on Feb. 5 Kamara and friends were at the Las Vegas nightclub “Drai’s,” which is outside the Cromwell Casino. The plaintiff alleges that he tried getting into an elevator but Kamara and his friends prevented him from doing so. Kamara then put his hand on Green’s chest, who pushed it away and then all hell broke loose.

Kamara shoved him into a wall before punching him. Eventually he and his friends began stomping on Green’s chest, legs and face before Greene became unconscious. He also suffered an orbital fracture to one of his eyes, according to the police report.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara. (Getty Images)

KAMARA AND FRIENDS LEFT VICTIM UNCONSCIOUS

Police say that video surveillance matched the victim’s account.

Detectives later interviewed Kamara that night after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl at Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium. Kamara was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm before posting bond.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Kamara. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

VICTIM HAS HIRED FAMED ATTORNEY

The plaintiff has hired Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee. He is the same lawyer currently representing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces sexual misconduct accusations.

Alvin Kamara is a 5-time Pro Bowl running back for the New Orleans Saints. He has only played in 3 out of 5 games this season after injuring his rib. He hasn’t scored a touchdown yet this season.

The Saints are currently 2-3 and will host the 2-3 Bengals tomorrow.