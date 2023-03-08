Women’s College Basketball Team Completes Impressively Terrible (Im)Perfect Season With 30th-Straight Loss

Videos by OutKick
Saint Peter’s basketball was the talk of the 2022 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament with its miraculous run to the Elite Eight. This year, however, it is the Peahens’ women’s team that is making headlines for their inability to win, at all.
Saint Peter’s women’s basketball fell to Manhattan College by three on Tuesday, which marked their 30th loss of the year. It did not win a single game during the 2022/23 season. Not even one!
The Peahens went an (im)perfect 0-30, losing 12 games at home, 17 on the road and one at a neutral site. 20 losses in-conference, 10 losses out of conference. Just brutal.
And to make matters even more demoralizing, the vast majority of their losses came by 10 points or more. Here is how things went this season:
- Seton Hall — loss by 34
- Fordham —loss by 42
- Morgan State — loss by 22
- Coppin State — loss by 5
- Central Connecticut State — loss by 17
- Hampton — loss by 9
- NJIT — loss by 4
- Fairfield — loss by 27
- UMass — loss by 47
- Quinnipiac — loss by 10
- Rider — loss by 35
- Canisius — loss by 5
- Niagara — loss by 3
- Marist — loss by 16
- Siena — loss by 49
- Quinnipiac — loss by 17
- Mount St. Mary’s — loss by 19
- Iona — loss by 28
- Marist — loss by 26
- Siena — loss by 24
- Manhattan — loss by 13
- Niagara — loss by 29
- Mount St. Mary’s — loss by 10
- Rider — loss by 10
- Manhattan — loss by 10
- Canisius — loss by 9
- Fairfield — loss by 12
- Iona — loss by 8
- Manhattan — loss by 3
Of St. Peter’s 30 losses, only eight were by less than 10 points. 73% of the Peahens’ losses were by double digits.
Two of their 30 losses came by 40(!!) points or more. Ouch.
St. Peter’s has been terrible in recent history, but they at least won a game or two or three.
- 13-18 in 2021/22
- 13-15 in 2020/21
- 9-21 in 2019/20
- 6-24 in 2018/19
- 4-26 in 2017/18
- 3-27 in 2016/17
- 4-26 in 2015/16
- 5-26 in 2014/15
- 3-17 in 2013/14
- 2-28 in 2012/13
- 5-26 in 2011/12
- 6-25 in 2010/11
0-30 is a remarkable feat and it came in head coach Jennifer Leedham’s first year at the helm. Oof.
There’s always next year!
