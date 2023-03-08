Women’s College Basketball Team Completes Impressively Terrible (Im)Perfect Season With 30th-Straight Loss

Videos by OutKick

Saint Peter’s basketball was the talk of the 2022 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament with its miraculous run to the Elite Eight. This year, however, it is the Peahens’ women’s team that is making headlines for their inability to win, at all.

St. Peter’s Peahens forward Zoe Pero (20) drives to the basket during the second half of the women’s college basketball game between the St. Peter’s Peahens and Seton Hall Pirates on December 2, 2018, at Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, NJ

(Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saint Peter’s women’s basketball fell to Manhattan College by three on Tuesday, which marked their 30th loss of the year. It did not win a single game during the 2022/23 season. Not even one!

The Peahens went an (im)perfect 0-30, losing 12 games at home, 17 on the road and one at a neutral site. 20 losses in-conference, 10 losses out of conference. Just brutal.

And to make matters even more demoralizing, the vast majority of their losses came by 10 points or more. Here is how things went this season:

Seton Hall — loss by 34

Fordham —loss by 42

Morgan State — loss by 22

Coppin State — loss by 5

Central Connecticut State — loss by 17

Hampton — loss by 9

NJIT — loss by 4

Fairfield — loss by 27

UMass — loss by 47

Quinnipiac — loss by 10

Rider — loss by 35

Canisius — loss by 5

Niagara — loss by 3

Marist — loss by 16

Siena — loss by 49

Quinnipiac — loss by 17

Mount St. Mary’s — loss by 19

Iona — loss by 28

Marist — loss by 26

Siena — loss by 24

Manhattan — loss by 13

Niagara — loss by 29

Mount St. Mary’s — loss by 10

Rider — loss by 10

Manhattan — loss by 10

Canisius — loss by 9

Fairfield — loss by 12

Iona — loss by 8

Manhattan — loss by 3

Of St. Peter’s 30 losses, only eight were by less than 10 points. 73% of the Peahens’ losses were by double digits.

Two of their 30 losses came by 40(!!) points or more. Ouch.

St. Peter’s has been terrible in recent history, but they at least won a game or two or three.

13-18 in 2021/22

13-15 in 2020/21

9-21 in 2019/20

6-24 in 2018/19

4-26 in 2017/18

3-27 in 2016/17

4-26 in 2015/16

5-26 in 2014/15

3-17 in 2013/14

2-28 in 2012/13

5-26 in 2011/12

6-25 in 2010/11

0-30 is a remarkable feat and it came in head coach Jennifer Leedham’s first year at the helm. Oof.

There’s always next year!