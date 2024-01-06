Sage Steele Applauds Team USA For Belting Out ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ At World Junior Championship, Torches ESPN For Completely Ignoring It

Videos by OutKick

Team USA took gold on Friday against Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, and one of the most talked about moments was the team singing the National Anthem at the top of its lungs with gold medals around their necks. Many — including former ESPN anchor Sage Steele — were happy for the refreshing sight of a US National Team that was proud to represent its country… unlike some members of a certain women’s soccer team.

However, Steele also had a very good question: Why was this nowhere to be seen on ESPN’s social media accounts?

Steel shared a video of the much talked about moment which was shared on social media by Canadian broadcaster TSN.

Crazy that CANADA's top sports network @TSN_Sports chose to show this special moment from AMERICA's junior hockey team after winning gold..but AMERICA's largest sports network @espn chose to completely ignore it on all social media platforms. Also crazy considering ESPN's rights… https://t.co/yV3cXXBNW6 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) January 6, 2024

“Crazy that CANADA’s top sports network @TSN_Sports chose to show this special moment from AMERICA’s junior hockey team after winning gold..but AMERICA’s largest sports network

@espn chose to completely ignore it on all social media platforms,” Steele wrote. “Also crazy considering ESPN’s rights deal with the @NHL.”

That is wild. Especially because while Team USA’s games aired on the NHL Network, quite a few of the tournament games were available on ESPN’s streaming platform ESPN+. It’s not like the tournament would’ve been completely off the radar in Bristol.

Especially when you consider the way the World Junior Championship is inextricably linked to the NHL.

The same NHL that — as Steele pointed out — is one of ESPN’s major league partners.

Team USA celebrates after defeating Sweden to win gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg. (Photo by ADAM IHSE/TT/TT News Agency/TT NYHETSBYRÅN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sage Steele Pointed Out How Future NHLers Being Patriotic Isn’t A Priority For ESPN

Every player on Team USA either was already drafted by an NHL team or will be. So don’t you think the NHL would appreciate its stars of tomorrow getting a little social media bump from their buds at ESPN?

Well, with a few exceptions from some real champions of the sport within the ESPN ranks, the NHL and hockey in general are well down the network’s list of priorities.

Now, future NHL players being — *gasp* —patriotic? Yeah, just given its recent track record, I don’t think that’s the sort of thing ESPN is going to go for.

That, or maybe there was a lot on the network’s plate on Friday and it simply missed the news. ESPN did have one hell of an afternoon that day. Maybe it slipped through the social media goalie.

Fortunatley, many other people like Sage Steele are more than happy to share the clip and congratulate Team USA on being a perfect example of how you should represent your country.

“Unlike so many famous millionaire athletes who complain about this country but gladly take the [money],” Steele wrote. It’s SO refreshing to see such pride from these young men!!!!

I couldn’t agree more, Sage. I couldn’t agree more.

