Sage Steele A Bloody Mess After Being Hit By Tee Shot At The PGA: Eyewitness

Embattled ESPN anchor Sage Steele was taken to a Tulsa hospital on Thursday after she was hit by a tee shot while watching the PGA Championship as a media spectator.

On the third hole on Thursday, Jon Rahm’s tee shot hooked wide left and hit Steele at reportedly 181 MPH.

Golf writer Geoff Shackelford describes watching the incident unfold in real time:

“I was standing behind the tee when Rahm hit a hard hook into the left trees. He immediately yelled ‘Fore Left!’ and aggressively waved his arm pointing left. The impact must have been brutal: Rahm’s tee shot ended up in the center of the fairway.”

Brutal, indeed. Shackelford also relayed that Steele was “on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area” with blood all over her hands.

Rahm’s shot went so far left that cameras couldn’t follow it, so we have no video to share. Though Steele arrived at Southern Hills in Tulsa, OK to cover the PGA Championship for SportsCenter on ESPN, she had finished her coverage for the day and was attending the event in the media gallery when she was hit.

Steele has since returned home to Connecticut and will not be back to cover the rest of the PGA Championship. She has been in the news recently after suing ESPN for allegedly limiting her opportunities after being publicly critical of the company’s vaccine requirements. Steele’s suit claims her right to free speech was violated.