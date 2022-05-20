Sage Steele Got Hit Hard At PGA Championship, Video Shows

As our Cortney Weil relayed earlier Friday, embattled ESPN anchor Sage Steele was hit hard by a Jon Rahm tee shot on the third hole at the PGA Championship.

And a video revealed just how bad it was.

Sage Steele apparently got hit hard with a golf ball from a Jon Rahm tee shot at PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/YEUMOLOuIK — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 20, 2022

Golf writer Geoff Shackelford described the incident this way:

“I was standing behind the tee when Rahm hit a hard hook into the left trees. He immediately yelled ‘Fore Left!’ and aggressively waved his arm pointing left. The impact must have been brutal: Rahm’s tee shot ended up in the center of the fairway.”

Wrote Weil: “Brutal, indeed. Shackelford also relayed that Steele was “on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area” with blood all over her hands.”

Let’s hope Steele has a speedy recovery, as she has returned home to Connecticut and won’t be covering the rest of the trounament.