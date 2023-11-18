Safety Dance! It Was A “Safety Saturday” In College Football

Videos by OutKick

Never was the 1982 hit “Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats playing more in college football, perhaps, than over a short time Saturday afternoon in three games.

James Madison took a 5-3 lead on a safety in its game against Appalachian State, which went on to win 26-23 in overtime. The Dukes lost for the first time all season to fall to 10-1. Appalachian State improved to 7-2.

Meanwhile, Iowa broke out to a 2-0 lead in its game against Illinois.

And No. 3 Michigan scored two safeties in the same game for the first time in two decades in its 31-24 victory at Maryland to go to 11-0 on the season.

James Madison defensive lineman Jamree Kromah tackled Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar four yards deep in the end zone for the Dukes’ safety with 6:56 left in the second quarter.

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans tackled Illinois quarterback Joe Paddock five yards deep in the end zone for a safety and the 2-0 lead with 11:24 to play in the first quarter.

Michigan won 31-24 at Maryland Saturday for its 1000th all-time win in program history for first in the NCAA. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Michigan took a 16-3 lead late in the first half when it blocked a Maryland punt out of the end zone for the two-pointer – the old-fashioned way. And the Wolverines make it 31-24 with 3:38 left on another team safety on their way to their 1,000th all-time victory.

You can dance, if you want to … as the song says.