WNBA Player Sabrina Ionescu Vomits On Live TV

Videos by OutKick

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu had a very rough Wednesday night against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces secured the WNBA title with a 70-69 victory over the Liberty, but that wasn’t the highlight that caught everyone’s attention.

What did, was Ionescu blowing chunks during a timeout.

Sabrina Ionescu vomits during loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Liberty guard was shown on the broadcast throwing up into a trash can before returning to action.

You can watch the situation unfold below, but I don’t suggest doing so if you’re interested in eating in the near future.

Sabrina Ionescu leaving it all on the court…literally

pic.twitter.com/bzAI2YKpJq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 19, 2023

Sabrina Ionescu throws up during WNBA Finals loss.

When it rains, it pours for Ionescu and the New York Liberty. They got destroyed in the WNBA Finals three games to one and Ionescu spent her final game in the series throwing up on TV.

Not ideal. Not ideal at all, folks. Now, I’m sure people might frame this as some epic move that she returned to the game.

Save it for someone who cares. Athletes throw up all the time and return to action. We’re here because it’s disgusting. Not because I’m impressed.

Sabrina Ionescu threw up during the WNBA Finals. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

I once filmed an interview while shaking like a crack addict going through withdrawals because I was incredibly sick. Michael Jordan played in the NBA Finals with food poisoning. Nobody has time for pity and sympathy.

It’s a put up or shut up world we live in, and if you think I’m going to pour one out for Sabrina Ionescu because she threw up, then you really don’t know anything about me. Disagree? Fire away to David.Hookstead@outkick.com, but understand I might return fire!

Sabrina Ionescu got sick on camera during the WNBA Finals. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Next time, ESPN should do Ionescu a favor and just not show it. Nobody wants to see that disgusting garbage, but don’t expect me to praise her for it either. She’s definitely not the first athlete to vomit and then get back to mixing it up. Let me know when she blogs while fighting COVID-19. Then I’ll be impressed.