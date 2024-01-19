Sabres Player Accomplishes Rare Feat Of Getting Ticket Back To Penalty Box Before Even Being Let Out

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Sabres defenseman and Hall of Fame gameday pizza orderer Rasmus Dahlin managed to earn back-to-back penalties on Thursday night. What was kind of unusual was that he didn’t even have to step out of the box for the second one.

The Sabres hosted the Blackhawks on Thursday evening in Buffalo. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back one day due to snow.

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Buffalo has been dealing with a lot of snow lately…

The Sabres made short work of the Blackhawks, winning the game 3-0, but there was still a bizarre moment that led to back-to-back penalty kills.

A few minutes into the second period, Dahlin was handed a two-minute minor for roughing. No fuss, no muss. The Sabres killed that one off.

Now, most hockey fans know that one way to generate a nice little breakaway or an odd-man rush is for the penalty-killing team to round up the puck just as the penalty expires. Then you dish it to the guy coming out of the penalty box.

This can be especially lethal if the man coming out of the box is a strong skater like Dahlin. However, timing is everything, and in this instance, the Sabres got things a little off.

Buffalo began moving the puck up ice in transition and fired it toward the penalty box where it was played by Dahlin…

…who still had two feet firmly planted in the sin bin.

Rasmus Dahlin tried playing the puck before stepping out of the box so… he's back in the box for 2 more minutes 😅 pic.twitter.com/y2JHSqhl8b — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 19, 2024

Sabres And Dahlin Jumped The Gun Just A Little Bit

You’re not supposed to do that. So, the Sabres were assessed a bench minor for interference, which was in turn served by Rasmus Dahlin. Those penalties were just 2 minutes and three seconds apart.

I don’t need to help you with the math on this one. They must have had some kickass beverages in the penalty box because they couldn’t keep Rasmus Dahlin out of there.

In all honesty, the nice toasty penalty box was probably the warmest place to be in all of Western New York. Maybe that had something to do with Dahlin wanting to for right back in. Like one of those ex-cons who can’t stomach life on the outside so he steals a car just so he can get booked back into the Gray Bar Motel.

…meh, the guy just saw a puck coming toward him and an opportunity to cash in.

Tough to let an opportunity like that slip, especially against one of the worst teams in the league.

