Sabers and Hurricanes Will Light Lamps All Game

Hurricanes vs. Sabers, 12:30 ET

I’ve always thought this was dumb. The scheduling for some of these leagues just makes no sense. How many games where there yesterday? Zero. How many are there today? 16. That means every damn team is playing today. Why didn’t they play yesterday? I really don’t know. Good Friday maybe? Either way, whatever, another off day means that I had a chance to spend some extra time on these games and my favorite just so happens to be the first of the day and a game that I saw two wins in my last play.

The Carolina Hurricanes come into this game with a stunning 50-19-9 overall record and an eye-popping 23-9-6 record away from home ice. They could be a force in the playoffs, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they are eliminated either because I just don’t think they are consistent enough to win the whole thing. Over their past five contests they are 3-2 and have played in very low scoring games. Over their past five games, they’ve allowed no more than three goals, and have only allowed a total of nine goals. That’s less than two per game, which is impressive no matter how you look at it. Offensively they aren’t exactly lighting the back of the net on fire, though they are certainly capable of it. They have scored just eight goals in that same five game stretch and one of those games it took an overtime to get them their third goal. Still, their opponent in this one is like a girl at the Bunny Ranch, if you can’t score here, where can you score?

Buffalo is not quite dead, but kind of like a bunny rabbit that has been hit by an 18-wheeler and somehow still breathing. You know they will die, but it is just a matter of time before it happens. Morbid jokes aside, the Sabers aren’t going to make the playoffs, but this game still could be an interesting one for them. In their most recent matchup, the won we took home a victory on the moneyline and the total, they put up seven goals. They allowed six, but that’s not really that important for what I’m talking about. Their offense has scored 20 goals over the past five games and the defense has allowed 16 goals. That combines for 36 goals over the five games and averages out to over seven goals per game. It really isn’t a surprise that the total in this one is six and a half goals. Buffalo is playing no defense right now and I don’t think they really have a reason to start here.

Carolina is a good defensive team, but against the Sabers right now, they could score seven goals themselves. I think Buffalo finds the net for a couple at the very least in this one. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Carolina score five and win on the puck line, but my play here is over 6.5 in the game.

