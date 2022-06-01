Saban Backtracking on Jimbo Comments, Dan Dakich Discusses

The feud between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Saban’s former assistant at LSU, took a weird turn at the SEC Spring Meetings on Tuesday.

Dan Dakich had OutKick’s Trey Wallace on Wednesday’s Don’t @ Me to talk about how Saban is backtracking pretty hard on his previous comments about Fisher.

“I think he’s backtracking pretty hard,” Wallace said. “You know, the question was coming and it looked like he had a couple notes … But, man, he gave a quick answer, and a reporter that I know went right back at him and said, hey, look, you called [Jimbo Fisher] and you said there was cheating. You know, how do you phrase that? Nick … starts saying, ‘well, I didn’t really … say anybody did anything wrong.'”

“We’re all sitting there like, wait a minute, no, that’s not how it went,” Wallace continued. “So, yes, he is backtracking heavily. I think that he realizes that, you know, somebody is finally stepped to him and not backed down, and I think that caught him off guard if I’m being honest with you.”

Wallace said Fisher went “scorched earth” on Saban after the comments, and the Alabama head coach’s comments this week could be Saban trying to slow it all down.

