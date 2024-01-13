Ryan Shazier Files For Divorce After Getting Caught Sending The Dirtiest Sexts You’ve Ever Seen

Videos by OutKick

Months after he was caught sliding into another woman’s DMs in a very public way by his wife, ex-Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has officially filed for divorce.

This one feels like a writing on the wall situation to me, but it’s still sad. You never wanna see a couple call it quits, especially when they went through what the Shaziers did.

But I reckon that’s what happens when you forget to cut off the connection between your Mac and iPhone:

What a library by Ryan Shazier

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! What a library. I said it in November when Ryan Shazier was exposed in this sext scheme, and I’ll say it again now: the iMessage feature on the Mac is such a wild card.

I’m not pro-adultery by any means — although I am a child of not one, but two divorces, so I feel like I’m probably headed that way — but that little function is just begging to get you in trouble.

My wife has it on her stupid iPad and it dings 100 times a day. The worst. Makes me want to scream. I’ve never actually checked on her messages, though, so maybe I should? Probably not. Don’t need that stress in my life.

But yes, the iMessage function on the iPad is a disaster waiting to happen and Ryan Shazier learned that the hard way. He ain’t the first and he won’t be the last.

As for the subject matter he got caught sending back and forth … wowzers. What a collection of books. Wasn’t on my summer reading list back in high school, but times are changing.

Who sends someone reading material like that? And it’s not even an article! He sent her links to giant ass (pun intended) books! Like, actual books. Who knew those still existed?

And here’s the kicker … it’s a SECOND EDITION! Is there really a need for two editions of the anal sex book? That just feels excessive, but what do I know?

Anyway, TMZ reported today that Ryan filed for divorce this week, which was probably the next logical step. No coming back from sending anal books to a mistress.

The two had been married since 2019, but Shazier told TMZ back in November that they’d be separated for some time. Seems like it’s permanent now.