Ryan Reynolds, The College Baseball Player, Gets Parallel With Ground For Insane Diving Snag Off Pitcher’s Mound

Videos by OutKick

Ryan Reynolds, ARE YOU SERIOUS????????

No, not that Ryan Reynolds. Northwestern College pitcher Ryan Reynolds!

Northwestern College, a private Christian liberal arts college in Orange City, Iowa, enrolls just over 1,500 students. Among them is Reynolds, a 6-foot-1 senior from Illinois who has likely heard all of the jokes in the book about his name.

He is not a 46-year-old actor from Canada married to Blake Lively. He is a baseball player, and an extremely athletic one at that.

The Red Raiders, who compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference on the NAIA level, are 2-6 in 2023, which each of their two wins having come on Monday. Northwestern beat Kansas Christian 10-1 and Park University 3-0 in seven-inning games at the Royals Youth Academy in Kansas City.

Reynolds had himself a day. He came in for the save in the second game and did not allow a run, hit or walk in his lone inning of work. He also made two of the three outs in the inning on two ridiculous plays.

The first of two outs came on a comebacker just to the right of the mound. Reynolds laid all of the way out (like, full extension, parallel to the ground type of laid out), made the grab and beat the runner to first with his throw.

Ryan Reynolds with the web gem.

Only to be outdone in two batters. pic.twitter.com/78o0fzorpN — Northwestern Baseball (@NWC_Baseball) February 27, 2023

Two batters later, Reynolds closed out the game on high-hopping grounder toward second base.

The hitter made contact and bounced the ball hard off of the turf into the air. Reynolds tracked it down, got on his horse and fielded the ball with his back turned to the plate.

Somehow, some way, he got his body around and fired a laser to first for the out.

If Ryan Reynolds was watching Ryan Reynolds, he probably would have reacted like this:

Ryan Reynolds the owner of Wrexham looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.

(Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)

What a defensive inning for the young man in his final season toeing the rubber!