Ryan Mallett’s OnlyFans Model Ex-Wife Comments On Former QBs Drowning

Ryan Mallett’s ex-wife, OnlyFans model Tiffany Seeley, took to social media following the drowning death of the former NFL quarterback earlier this week. The two were married for just four months back in 2020.

Cheating accusations and the drama that followed put an end to their marriage. It also set the stage for some divorce drama which was documented by Seeley on social media.

“As many of you know a lot has changed for me this year. I moved to mountain home and my significant other and I both started new jobs. We began building a new beautiful home across from my grandparents in cotter and we got married,” part of Seeley’s Facebook post from December 2020 read.

“Then came Covid, cheating, and drama around the corner to wake me up from this fairytale I thought I was living. Anyway, to say the least I’ve been waiting for 2021 as many people have been. It’s important to ask yourself not are you happy with the situation you are in but are you happy with who YOU are and how you acted during these hard times.”

With the hard times now behind her and the death of her ex a reality, Seeley shared a picture on her Instagram Story of the two from happier times in July 2019, before the court battles and the launch of her OnlyFans – which for the record appears to be fully operational.

She thanked those who had reached out to her in the heartfelt message that accompanied the picture.

“Just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Seeley wrote along with a broken heart emoji. “My heart breaks for everyone.”

Ryan Mallett with his ex-wife back in 2019 (Image Credit: Tiffany Seeley/Instagram Story)

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett Gone Too Soon

The 35-year-old Mallett played in 21 games for the Patriots, Texans, and Ravens during his five years in the NFL. He was on vacation in Destin, Florida with his girlfriend Madison Carter at the time of his death.

Following his NFL career, Mallett started coaching high school football. He was the head coach of the White Hall High School football team in White Hall, Arkansas.

Officials clarified the circumstances surrounding Mallett’s untimely death. They now say there were no rip currents in the area when he drown.

“Flag condition was yellow. A yellow flag indicates medium hazard, moderate surf and/or currents,” Destin Beach Safety said. “There were no rip currents present in the area in which we responded to Ryan Mallett.”

Investigators say that Mallett was attempting to swim to a sandbar about 1500 feet offshore when he started to struggle and ultimately drown.