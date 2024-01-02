NHLer Ryan Hartman Fined After Intentional High-Stick, May Have Admitted It On Hot Mic

Videos by OutKick

NHLer Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild has been forced to pony up a few thousand dollars after a high-sticking incident that happened on New Year’s Eve against the Winnipeg Jets.

There’s nothing particularly unusual about a player getting fined for something like this, but what is a little different is that the player he high-sticked, Cole Perfetti, says Hartman admitted it was intentional. It was also reportedly caught on a hot mic.

The two teams played a home and home series over the weekend, and this incident happened in the second game, which was played in Minnesota.

Under two minutes into the game, Hartman and Perfetti line up for a faceoff. As soon as the puck dropped Hartman briefly lifted his stick and caught Perfetti straight in the chops.

Cole Perfetti back on the ice for the Jets after taking a high stick to the face by Ryan Hartman off the faceoff during his first shift. pic.twitter.com/LgD6wmMtwo — Dave Minuk (@ICdave) December 31, 2023

Ouch.

Perfetti stayed in the game and there was no call on the play.

What is odd is that later in the evening, Perfetti claims Hartman told him that the play was intentional.

"That's what he thought he needed to do to get back at us."



Cole Perfetti says Ryan Hartman intentionally high-sticked him in the face as retribution for Brenden Dillon injuring Kirill Kaprizov a day prior. pic.twitter.com/RCgT3oPwOi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 2, 2024

“He said it in kind of a respectful way. ‘No disrespect, nothing against you. It had to happen for what happened to Kaprizov there,’” Perfetti told reporters on Tuesday, per Sportsnet.

Hartman was referring to a play that happened during the previous game in Winnipeg. There, Wild star Kiril Kaprizov took a cross-check from the Jets Brenden Dillon.

Dillon wasn't happy after getting popped with a phenomenal reverse hit by Kaprizov https://t.co/mGvtc32MdW pic.twitter.com/L8FtIqkMEW — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 30, 2023

Hartman’s Admission Was Caught On A Hot Mic, According To Perfetti

Of course, Perfetti and Hartman had nothing to do with that play so, it was certainly an odd move.

“Kind of a weird thing to come out and admit it,” Perfetti said. “He blatantly said it was for what happened (Saturday), even though I didn’t even do anything in the play. I had nothing to do with it.”

Even weirder was to cop to it, especially when Perfetti was mic’d up for the game.

“We caught it all,” Perfetti said. “I was mic’d up. I don’t know if he realized that or not.”

Fortunately to Hartman, that fact had nothing to do with the $4,427.08 — the maximum allowed — for the incident.

According to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek, the league isn’t allowed to use mic’d-up audio when making disciplinary decisions.

Further note on Hartman situation – in exchange for players agreeing to wear mics, none of the audio captured can be used in connection with disciplinary action. This goes back to the 2005 agreement. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) January 2, 2024

Ryan Hartman and his bank account are probably breathing a sigh of relief after that one.

