Boxer Ryan Garcia Simultaneously Announces New Baby And Divorce

Pro Boxer Ryan Garcia took to Instagram Friday to announce two major life events. Usually, though, these events don’t happen together.

The former WBC interim lightweight champion revealed the birth of his first son — then simultaneously announced his impending divorce from his wife, Andrea Celina.

“Praise the lord. I am so thankful, I love him so much already. He is so fast already haha. Took him just 8 min to arrive,” Garcia posted, along with a photo of baby Henry.

“He will be ten times stronger, ten times wise, ten times better looking but he will need to work ten times harder.”

After sharing this happy news, the 25-year-old immediately posted a statement revealing he and Celina “decided to divorce.”

“As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce,” Garcia wrote. “While this decision marks the end of our marriage, it’s important to emphasize that our relationship as co-parents remains our top priority.”

Garcia met Celina in 2019, and the two tied the knot in 2021. They now share two children together, and the boxer said she is and “incredible partner and an even more extraordinary mother.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the years we shared and for her unwavering commitment to our family,” he wrote.

Garcia has since deleted the breakup post.

Ryan Garcia is a rising star in the boxing world. Since making his professional debut at 17, he has a 24-1 record with 20 knockouts. His one loss came against Gervonta Davis in April 2023.

Congrats and condolences to Ryan and Andrea.

