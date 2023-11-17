Ryan Fitzpatrick Shocked When TNF Crew Has Never Heard Of Festivus

Videos by OutKick

Second only to Joe Burrow’s season-ending industry, the most disappointing thing that came out of Thursday Night Football this week was a blatant disrespect for Festivus. And I, like Ryan Fitzpatrick, am not having it.

Festivus, for you uncultured swine out there, is a holiday popularized by the hit TV show Seinfeld. And apparently, no one on Amazon Prime’s crew (except for Fitzpatrick) has ever watched it.

During the postgame show, the former journeyman QB was attempting to draw a parallel.

“It turns into like, Festivus, the airing of grievances. Where you’re just there, you don’t like people,” Fitzpatrick said — before noticing the four blank stares of his co-hosts glaring back at him.

Ryan Fitzpatrick mentioned Festivus and NOBODY on the TNF panel knew what he was talking about. I’m adding this to my list of grievances. pic.twitter.com/ktMBZ9awc5 — Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) November 17, 2023

Fitzpatrick was stunned by the confusion, and so was I.

“It’s Seinfeld!” Fitzpatrick said after hearing Richard Sherman repeat, “Festivus?” in a bewildered tone. “You don’t know…NOBODY knows Festivus at the desk?”

Inexcusable, Ryan. I agree. After all, I look forward to my annual Festivus party every year.

Even if you’re not an avid Seinfeld fan, there’s no way you haven’t heard of “a Festivus for the rest of us.” I’d argue it’s the show’s most overused reference in its nine seasons on air. (OK, that and maybe the Soup Nazi.)

The holiday, celebrated every Dec. 23, is marked by Festivus miracles, a feats of strength competition and, of course, the annual airing of grievances.

And for Charissa Thompson, Festivus came early. Because everyone has a grievance with her this week.

I’ll let Jerry Stiller explain:

Festivus falls on a Saturday this year, and there are two NFL games.

Even though Amazon isn’t broadcasting those games, I hope Ryan Fitzpatrick shows up anyway. And I hope he brings an unadorned pole.

