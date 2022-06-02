Ryan Fitzpatrick Calls It A Career After 17 Seasons, In Talks To Become Amazon Prime Video Analyst

Ryan Fitzpatrick, also known as “FitzMagic,” is calling it a career after 17 seasons in the NFL.

The 39-year-old quarterback sent a text to former teammates Thursday to announce his retirement, with former Bills running back Fred Jackson sharing a copy of the creative message.

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fitzpatrick is in deep talks to become an analyst on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage. He would join a studio team which is expected to include Marshawn Lynch, Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman. Amazon previously hired Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit to be their game broadcasters.

A fan favorite off the field and known for his prolific beard, Fitzpatrick’s career was a resounding success, coming in as a seventh-round pick out of Harvard. Fitzpatrick was an on and off starter over the course of his career, spending time with the Rams (2005-06), Bengals (2007-08), Bills (2009-12), Titans (2013), Texans (2014), Jets (2015-16), Buccaneers (2017-18), Dolphins (2019-20), and Washington (2021). He started games for all nine teams, a NFL record among quarterbacks.

Most will remember the 2015 season with New York, where Fitzpatrick guided the Jets to a 10-6 record, narrowly missing out on the playoffs. That season saw Fitzpatrick have a career high for a single season with 3,905 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Of course, who could forget the 2018 season, where he became “FitzMagic” after THAT press conference. After dicing up the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in Week 2 to the tune of 402 yards and four touchdowns, Fitzpatrick was the coolest guy in the room during the postgame press conference.

“The chest hair is mine,” Fitzpatrick said, as he showed up wearing teammate DeSean Jackson’s clothes and bling.

He’ll finish his career with 34,990 passing yards, which ranks 32nd all-time and ranked eighth among active quarterbacks. His 223 career touchdown passes rank T-36 all-time alongside the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins.

