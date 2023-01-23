Ryan Fitzpatrick Slaps (Willing) Shirtless Fan After Partying With Bills Mafia Before Snowy Playoff Game

Ryan Fitzpatrick decided to wear a shirt at this year’s AFC Divisional Round game in Buffalo. That was new. His support for the Bills, on the other hand, was not.

On the evening prior to the Divisional Round, Fitzpatrick voiced the team’s hype video.

Fitzpatrick spent 17 years in the NFL with nine teams. His longest stop came with Buffalo from 2009 through 2012 and he’s been a huge fan ever since.

The 40-year-old, former quarterback who spent the 2022 season on the desk for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, loves everything about the City of Good Neighbors. He spoke to that fondness in June.

I don’t know that I’ve ever felt more at home in a stadium or with a fanbase. I was in Buffalo for four years, but those are my people. I feel like I understand them and they understand me, and it was one of the great pleasures of my career playing there. — Ryan Fitzpatrick, via The Adam Schefter Podcast

Although the man known as ‘Fitzmagic’ currently resides in Arizona, he made the trip back to upstate New York on Saturday to be amongst “his people” during the Bills’ game against the Bengals. Last year, amid record-cold temperatures, he arrived without a shirt.

@ESPNNFL @SalSports @JeremyWGR @EWood70. The moment I caught on video Saturday night will be one of the greatest memories of my life. The passion! GO BILLS! pic.twitter.com/2rbOzpmVXi — kyle margeson (@jessekjm) January 17, 2022

Not this year.

Ryan Fitzpatrick had a shirt on!

He was much better equipped for the weather as he made his way out to the parking lot to join in on the tailgate. Bills Mafia, of course, was thrilled to see him as they crushed beer and barbecue, and (presumably) jumped through tables.

A man of the people 🙌

NFL legend Ryan Fitzpatrick visits @PintoTailgate ahead of Bills – Bengals matchup in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/avt8M7lWmt — Coy Wire (@CoyWire) January 22, 2023

Ryan Fitzpatrick in the house today for #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/u4TE8v7QZ8 — Crazy Bills Fan (@CrazyBillsFan) January 22, 2023

Fitzmagic is in the house!!! LFG 😤



(Also this is my new favorite photo and it’s not even close) pic.twitter.com/d1Wfx163xm — Kevin Siracuse (@ksiracuse5) January 22, 2023

The fine people of Buffalo even made sure that he did not enter the stadium hungry!

Ryan Fitzpatrick in the #BillsMafia house pic.twitter.com/iZEcKr0FTa — John Christian Hageny (@JCCSPORTS) January 22, 2023

Once Fitzpatrick and the Mafia made its way into the stands, the former received a unique request from the latter. He was asked to slap the back of a shirtless fan, and obliged.

Looks like it was Ryan Fitzpatrick who warmed up the Bills offense. pic.twitter.com/0l5m4wiHAe — John Anderson (@23Johnanderson) January 22, 2023

Needless to say, the love between Fitpatrick and the Bills is mutual. The shirtless fan will never forget the day that a 17-year NFL veteran slapped him on his bare back in snowy, 30-degree weather during a playoff game.

They will both hope to soon forget the loss, though.