Ryan Day Has Perfect Football Guy Answer For Most Romantic Thing He’s Done For His Wife

Ryan Day is truly a football through and through.

The Buckeyes are sitting at 4-0 and are coming off a monster win against Notre Dame. Ohio State needed the final play to punch in the game-winning touchdown. It was an electric game.

It was also apparently the most romantic thing Day has done for his wife Christina in a while, and he’s not afraid to admit it.

Ohio State and Ryan Day are 4-0 after beating Notre Dame. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“The most romantic thing I’ve done in the last few months was beat Notre Dame last Saturday night. That’s the truth. You can ask her, I guarantee it. There ain’t no dinner, no night out that she wants more than to win that game. I can promise you that right now. So that was a good night,” the Ohio State coach said when talking about the most romantic thing he’s done for his wife.

Ryan Day's romantic gesture to wife was beating Notre Dame 😂



This is the kind of answer football fans everywhere will love. You know you’re dedicated to the sport when the biggest win of the year so far is also the most romantic thing you’ve done for your wife.

It sounds like Ryan Day is married to a real one. His wife clearly understands the stakes. Ryan Day has been accused of not being able to win the big one after back-to-back losses to Michigan and no national title rings.

The Notre Dame game represented a huge test for Day and the Buckeyes, and he passed it in thrilling fashion. Yes, Ohio State took it right down to the wire, but it’s still a win.

Ryan Day says beating Notre Dame is the most romantic thing he’s done for his wife in a while. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

His wife was clearly happy about it. Day could hardly contain his smile in the video above when talking about it.

I have to figure out a way to work this in with my girlfriend. Is staying up all night with college football on two big screens in the living room a romantic night for her? We might find out later today. If college football can be romantic for Ryan Day, I see no reason it can’t be romantic for the rest of us.

Ryan Day and Ohio State are 4-0 through the first third of the season. The team is coming off a huge win over Notre Dame. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Shoutout to Ryan Day for scoring big points with his wife by beating ND. There’s nothing better than a man who is a true football guy.