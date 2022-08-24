Ryan Day Was Heckled In A Grocery Store After Losing To Michigan

An Ohio State fan got a bit too bold with Ryan Day after the Buckeyes lost to Michigan.

The Wolverines stunned the Buckeyes 42-27 last season, and the victory for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh snapped a lengthy dry streak against OSU.

Despite still being one of the best coaches in America, some fans of the Buckeyes aren’t pleased with Day.

In fact, while he was shopping at a grocery store, a fan heckled him over the loss, according to The Athletic.

Ohio State fan heckled Ryan Day at a grocery store. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Despite the fans being delusional, Day is as committed as ever to winning and bringing the Buckeyes their first national title since Urban Meyer did it.

“It just reinforces everything that I know about Ohio State when you go 11-2 and win the Rose Bowl and you say it’s a tough year. You have to embrace that. You try not to overdo it. The thing that I look at is that every year is another opportunity to do something special. We have another opportunity this year. We have a more experienced group. We have a new defensive staff, and we have a lot of guys coming back,” Day explained to The Athletic.

Ryan Day looks forward to 2022 after losing to Michigan in 2021. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Quickly, let’s run down some stats on Ryan Day. He’s 34-4 with the Buckeyes, has never finished a season worse than sixth in the AP Poll, has multiple big bowl wins, two Big Ten titles and three Big Ten West championships.

That’s all just in the past four years. Yet, at least one fan felt the need to heckle him while he was buying groceries because he lost to a Michigan team that made the CFP.

It just goes to show how crazy some college football fans are. Most fans would kill for a coach with Day’s record, but he can’t even win over all the fans in Columbus.

Will Ohio State beat Michigan in 2022? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The good news for Ryan Day is the Buckeyes are primed and ready for a monster season. If he crushes Michigan and wins a national title this January, I can promise everyone will forget about 2021.