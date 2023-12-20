Ryan Day Lands 5-Star Jeremiah Smith During Press Conference; Immediate Reaction Tells Whole Story Of National Signing Day

Videos by OutKick

Ryan Day took the podium on Wednesday to recap National Signing Day for his Ohio State squad. But it was the announcement that came during the press conference that had the Buckeyes head coach letting out a massive sigh of relief.

If you follow enough college football, you know how these recruitments can go. The coaching staff will not say the job is complete until the paperwork is faxed in, then they can celebrate.

This was the case for Ohio State and their recruitment of receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is the No.1 prospect according to On3. This was a fight until the very end for Ryan Day, trying to hold-off other schools like Miami over the last few days.

Ryan Day Has Hilarious Reaction To Landing Jeremiah Smith

This led to a dramatic moment of joy and relief from Ryan Day when he found out the paperwork was finally in. The Buckeyes coach thought he knew what was going down with one of his prized recruits, but he didn’t let his guard down until a staffer informed Day that the letter of intent had been received.

Before taking questions from the media, Ryan Day had to take a moment to breathe a sigh of relief, knowing the factors that went into this recruitment. One of the funnier moments of the press conference was when Ryan Day asked a staffer if everything was official. If it wasn’t, Ryan Day would not have been able to talk about Jeremiah Smith, as it would be an NCAA violation.

Ryan Day can finally take a deep breath knowing the Buckeyes signed the number one player in the 2024 class.



Here is his reaction of learning the news that Jeremiah Smith will be the newest member of zone 6: pic.twitter.com/pLK437lASz — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) December 20, 2023

The best part about this whole moment were the media members sitting in the room waiting to ask him a question about landing the overall best player out of high school.

Can you imagine the amount of schools coming in late with an offer for Jeremiah Smith?

It’s easy to see why Ryan Day needed a minute to collect himself on National Signing Day.