Ryan Day Goes Nuts On Ohio State Players After Sloppy Series

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat Purdue like a drum Saturday and head coach Ryan Day was THRILLED with the 41-7 drubbing.

Just kidding! The Ohio State coach went absolutely nuts on quarterback Kyle McCord and then offensive lineman John Simmons during a disastrous offensive series in the second quarter.

The Buckeyes started with a first-and-20 after a holding on the punt, McCord followed it with a couple incompletions and then a delay of game on third down pretty much put a bow on the drive.

Day greeted the fellas with a big smile as they jogged back to the sideline, and may or may not have called Simmons a fat ass.

Atta boy!

Ryan Day is losing it on the Ohio State sideline pic.twitter.com/T1gMNrFdN8 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 14, 2023

Ryan Day doesn’t have time for Ohio State nonsense

Eh, I don’t know. What do ya think? Some in the comments think he said fat ass, some think he was simply telling Simmons to get his head out of said ass. Either way, I’m sure the softies out there will be pissed at Ryan Day this week.

Whatever, I love it. It’s football. I promise you players have heard way, way worse. I can’t even say some of the things out loud that I’ve heard over the years. I’m pretty sure I’d get some of my former coaches locked up if I did.

You can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen — or get the snap off on time. Either-or. This is Ohio State. You don’t lose to Michigan two years in a row and just get to play sloppy ball against Purdue. No sir.

Anyway, looks like the guys strapped it in a little tighter after Ryan Day lit ’em up like a Christmas tree, putting a 40-burger on the board before calling it a day.

Now, it’s Penn State week. Buckle up.