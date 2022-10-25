Ryan Day Says He Was Fined For Skipping ESPN Show, But Had A More Than Appropriate Excuse

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was issued a fine a couple of years ago for skipping a media obligation with ESPN. He didn’t skip the event just to avoid wasting time on MSESPN but did have a more than appropriate excuse for missing it.

During his media availability on Tuesday, Day revealed that he decided to skip the media publication with ESPN in order to take an in-home recruiting visit with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Given that Stroud is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner this season and has lost just two games as the Buckeyes’ starting QB, I’d say the fine was well worth it.

Ryan Day missed a college awards show & confirmed today with @BuckeyeNotes that a fine was levied at OSU to which Day responded, “we were recruiting CJ, they can fine us whatever they want.” @TheFeverABC6 — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) October 25, 2022

It’s unknown what the fine amounted to, but it was likely a drop in the bucket for Ryan Day. Ohio State fans would all agree whatever the fine was, it was well worth acquiring Stroud’s commitment.

Stroud was a four-star recruit out of Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) high school in 2020 and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the nation. The junior has thrown for over 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns through seven games this season and has