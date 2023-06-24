Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham dropped some new music for fans Friday.

Bingham is well-known among TV fans for playing Walker in the hit western show. The convict turned ranch hand is one of the most interesting parts of the Paramount Network series.

However, Bingham was a successful musician long before he ever read one line of words on TV in the Taylor Sheridan show.

His music is among some of the best out there if you’re a fan of country, Americana and music with a renegade spirit.

Ryan Bingham released his new single “Where My Wild Things Are.” (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ryan Bingham releases new single “Where My Wild Things Are.”

Bingham released his new song “Where My Wild Things Are” for fans Friday, and it’s exactly like everything else fans have come to love and respect about Bingham’s music.

You can fire it up below.

“Where My Wild Things Are” is a single off of Bingham’s upcoming new album “Watch Out for the Wolf.”

Bingham’s latest album is expected to be released August 11, 2023, according to Whiskey Riff. There’s no doubt fans will eat it just like everything else Bingham drops.

Bingham isn’t the only “Yellowstone” star who plays music.

While Ryan Bingham is certainly the most famous musician involved with the “Yellowstone” cast, he’s definitely not alone.

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce, has also started dabbling in country music and has had great success so far.

The star actor has released multiple hit singles, and it is just as good as singing as he is playing a cowboy on “Yellowstone.” Apparently, Taylor Sheridan knows how to cast people with multiple talents.

Luke Grimes is a star on “Yellowstone.” He plays Kayce Dutton on the hit series. He also has a growing music career. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Will Luke Grimes and Ryan Bingham team up on a track? Let’s not rule it out. That would definitely set the “Yellowstone” world on fire.