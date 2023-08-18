Rutgers Set To Disenroll Unvaccinated Students In August 2023, Cementing Status As Most Anti-Science College

Videos by OutKick

Rutgers University is rapidly rising the ranks of most anti-science major institution in the United States.

Somehow, in August 2023, the school has reportedly reaffirmed its commitment to disenrolling students who refuse to comply with their inexcusable COVID vaccine requirement.

The Brownstone Institute has covered Rutgers extensive commitment to ignoring evidence, beginning in early 2021 as the first university to mandate vaccines for healthy college students. Even after the CDC admitted that the mRNA shots were completely ineffective at preventing transmission or infection, Rutgers mandated booster doses in 2022.

A number of other institutions have continued their indefensible policies, but Rutgers’ commitment to to ignoring reality stands above the rest.

READ: OVER 100 COLLEGES, INCLUDING SOME POWER FIVE SCHOOLS, STILL MANDATING COVID VACCINES

Taking the excessive step of literally disenrolling students from the university in August 2023 is inexcusable. It was inexcusable at any point after the vaccines were released, but especially now.

COVID was never a significant threat for healthy college aged individuals, and the vaccines were never tested against preventing infection. Instead, politically motivated “experts” engaged in unjustified wishful thinking, inaccurately claiming that the vaccines were “100% effective.”

BETHESDA, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 22: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

Rutgers Choosing Political Ideology Over Evidence And Common Sense

Even COVID-extremists in the Biden administration have acknowledged that the emergency is over. Vaccine mandates were unnecessary and indefensible years ago, what possible justification can there be in August 2023?

Bivalent boosters have also proved to be ineffective at preventing transmission or infection. And any efficacy from the original two dose series has long since waned to nothing, especially against current variants.

There is no rational explanation for forcing 18-year-olds to get a COVID vaccine to attend school. Especially considering the risk of side effects primarily impact younger age groups. And even prominent politicians have noticed.

Senator Rand Paul posted about the risks of myocarditis, as well as the lack of risk to healthy young people.

Requiring 3 COVID vax for college freshman is not just bad science but malpractice. Risk of myocarditis is 28x higher in young men w/COVID vaccine than the risk of myocarditis from COVID. Germany released stats – no healthy young people died from Covid. https://t.co/nwmnnOzQym — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 18, 2023

In every possible way, this policy is unjustifiable.

There is no longer a COVID emergency. There are significant known side effects. The COVID vaccines do not keep the broader Rutgers community safer by preventing transmission or infection.

How can anyone defend these absurd policies?

At this point, it seems like forcing students to comply is the only possible explanation.