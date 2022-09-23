In Biggest Upset of College Football Season, Rutgers Sells Out Game Against Iowa

The home of college football this weekend has to be in New Jersey for Rutgers-Iowa.

Forget the Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland in Knoxville, which is being described as a “powder keg.”

Forget the Wisconsin–Ohio State game in Columbus.

Clemson-Wake Forest? Completely uninteresting.

The best game of the weekend undoubtedly has to be the Rutgers Scarlet Knights taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Don’t take my word for it, take the word of Rutgers University itself, which announced on social media that Saturday’s game has officially sold out to non-students:

Tickets to the general public are now SOLD OUT ‼️



⬇️Student tickets are still available⬇️https://t.co/3C35IybjIR



Wear Red 🟥 | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/zXtE1evstg — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 23, 2022

You might be asking, who would pay actual American currency to go to a Rutgers game on its own, let alone a Rutgers game against Iowa, a team best known for some of the worst offensive performances in college football history?

But apparently there are 50,000+ people in the state of New Jersey with nothing better to do on Saturday than go watch a game with one of the lowest over/under totals in recent memory.

For those who haven’t followed the Rutgers football season closely — essentially everyone — you’d be forgiven for not knowing that the powerhouse Scarlet Knights have started the season 3-0.

In Week 2 they blew out Wagner 66-7, which was sandwiched betwen close games against real opponents. Week 1 was a 22-21 win over Boston College on the road, and last Saturday they squeaked by Temple, 16-14.

That’s apparently enough to create substantial buzz around the program, leading to Friday’s announcement.

Iowa managed to put up 27 points in their win over Nevada last week, nearly doubling the 14 combined points they scored against South Dakota State and Iowa State in the first two weeks of the season.

No one can claim that Big 10 football doesn’t deliver thrilling, exciting, entertaining matchups.

May God have mercy on the souls of all those attending the game and the dozens of people around the country watching on television.