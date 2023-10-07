Rutgers QB Throws Atrocious 95-Yard Pick Six

Videos by OutKick

Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt threw a mind-bogglingly bad interception Saturday against Wisconsin.

The Scarlet Knights were driving in the final seconds of the first half down 10-0 to the Badgers, and Greg Schiano’s team looked ready to cut it to a one possession game.

Unfortunately for Rutgers fans, Wimsatt threw an interception that’s so bad it has to be seen to be believed.

Wisconsin CB Ricardo Hallman jumped a route that Wimsatt absolutely should have seen. Instead, he didn’t, Hallman snatched the ball and took it 95 yards to the house to push the lead to 17-0.

Watch the truly awful pick six below.

Seriously, what was Wimsatt looking at when he decided to throw that ball? The only explanation is that he legitimately didn’t see Hallman at all.

That’s kind of hard to believe seeing as how the Badgers CB was sitting right there just waiting for the Rutgers QB to throw it.

Well, that’s exactly what happened, and instead of cutting Wisconsin’s lead to one possession and getting the ball back to start the second half, Rutgers opened the second half down 17-0.

We’ve seen some bad interceptions over the years, and this one from Wimsatt is right near the top of the list. It’s not just that he threw an interception. It’s made much worse because Gavin Wimsatt threw a 95-yard pick six that made it a three possession game instead of scoring.

You simply have to shake your head and wonder what the hell is going on if you’re a Rutgers fan.

This moment will likely be looked at as the moment it all fell apart for Rutgers. Just a truly shocking pick six, but Rutgers pain is definitely Wisconsin’s joy!