Russian Vodka Yanked From Shelves In US And Canada

Putin’s aggression could make The Dude give up on White Russians.

According to the KSN report, a wave of liquor stores across the U.S. and other parts of the globe are giving up their sales of Russian vodka.

As noted in the report, an increasing number of stores are dropping the Russian spirit to lift morale amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Virginia state senator is calling for Russian vodka to be removed from the shelves at state-run liquor stores. https://t.co/a3nH1so4wz — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) February 26, 2022

The ban is also sweeping across Canada, where Ontario’s Liquor Control Board officially ordered the removal of Russian vodka from liquor stores, as noted by the New York Post.

“Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s act of aggression against the Ukrainian people,” announced LCB Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, “and we strongly support the federal government’s efforts to sanction the Russian government.”

He added, “We will continue to be there for the Ukrainian people during this extremely difficult time.”

A liquor store out in Kansas, Jacob Liquor Exchange, shared their thoughts on joining the protest.

“I think the whole world knows by now that Russia’s at war with Ukraine for no apparent reason,” said Jamie Stratton, a financer with JLE. “I guess this is our sanction … and this may be small, but every small thing makes a difference.”

As the Russian military struggles to overtake major Ukrainian cities as of Saturday, and Russia faces a likely exclusion from SWIFT in the coming days, the Kremlin’s plan to march into Kyiv has turned into a stumble.

